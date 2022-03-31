Frankfort lets one slip away against Musselman

SHORT GAP - At the beginning of the seventh inning, Frankfort was in the driver’s seat, but barely. Leading 7-6, the Falcons were three outs away from defeating Musselman for their third straight victory.

The Applemen, however, had other plans, as the visitors from South Berkeley County ran off seven runs to take a 13-7 victory away from the Falcons.

It was a battle back and forth, but Frankfort, trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning, scored two runs to take a 7-6 lead heading to the seventh inning. Those runs came off a triple from Peyton Clark, and an RBI sacrifice fly from Tyler White.

After Musselman ran off the seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the 13-7 lead, Frankfort went three up and three down to secure the win for the Applemen.

Trenton Wolfe was the biggest contributor for Musselman offensively, producing six RBI’s off three hits in five at bats. Kyle Lore hit a three-run homerun as well. In addition, Taryn Boyles, Brayden Hartman, Brayden Miller, and Dylan Stevens had more than one hit for Musselman.

As for Frankfort, the Falcons were led offensively by Andrew Lynch and Peyton Clark with two hits apiece. Clark tripled, singled, scored a run and added two RBIs; Lynch doubled, singled, and scored two runs.

In addition, David Jackson, Jesse Hockaday, Cam Lynch, and Jake Reeder each singled for the Falcons. Hockaday scored one run and added an RBI; Jackson and Reeder added an RBI; Lynch scored one run; Tyler White scored one run and added an RBI; Landen Kinser scored one run.

Peyton Clark, Tyler White, Noah Raines and Cam Lynch combined on the mound for the loss for Frankfort.

The Falcons (2-3) will next host Fairmont Senior (11 a.m.) and Berkeley Springs (4 p.m.) on Saturday.