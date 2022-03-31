Couple's passion for toys becomes new business in Westernport

WESTERNPORT - Not everyone loves to go to work, but when your job allows you to play with toys, then it is something you may look forward to.

Tabitha Toft is one of those lucky people who can really enjoy her job, as she and her husband John recently opened a local store called Generations of Toys.

The store is located on 51 Main St. Suite 6 in Westernport, and sells new, used, and vintage toys.

“We have toys from the ‘70s and up to new toys from today,” Tabitha told the News Tribune recently. “We buy and sell toys. We have action figures of all eras. We have a lot of different types of toys.”

The idea for a toy store came out of her and her husband’s personal interests.

“My husband collected toys, and I love toys,” Tabitha says. “We just collected so much that I turned it into a business for us; the collection had just gotten so big.”

The business didn’t always have a physical address, however.

“We originally sold only online. You can find us by searching ‘Got Toys Maryland,’” she explains.

“We had moved here and as we were driving around we noticed a vintage game store and a baseball card store, but no toy stores. We all know you can’t always find what you’re looking for in large chain stores.

“We were paying for storage to sell out of online, so why not pay some more and get twice the space and have a storefront to see from?” She continued. “Plus we live close and our children go to the school right down below the store and it works perfectly.”

Tabitha says her kids our ages 8, 5, 2, and almost 1, and they are lucky to have so many toys in their life, plus the little ones go to work with her.

“You may come in and find some little ones crawling around on the floor with toys,” she laughs.

The kids aren’t the only ones enjoying the toys, however. “My favorite toys are McFarland grim horror toys, and my husband loves My Pet Monsters,” she says.

Tabitha says that the store has done better than she could possibly imagine. “We already have regulars that come in, and business has been good. I was thinking storage space and maybe a few customers, but it has been really going well.

“We really want to thank everyone who has taken the time to come in and check us out; it is an amazing opportunity to hav e a small business in our community,” she says. “We had a young YouTuber from Fort Ashby come in and do a toy review the other day and it was really great.”

Tabitha would like to remind everyone they they buy toys as well, and they are looking for all kinds.

“We hit flea markets, yard sales and all over looking for cool unique toys,” she says. “You can bring in what you have to the store or send us a message and photos on facebook under Generational Toys llc. “You can also find us with ‘Got Toys Maryland’ search. We’re always looking for more,” she said.