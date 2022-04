The Appalachian Middle School Baseball League has completed Week 2 of play for the first-year operation. Keyser hosted Northern, falling to the visitors 15-5. Frankfort traveled to Braddock and was victorious 6-0.

After two weeks, Frankfort is tops in the standings at 4-0 with a run differential of plus 24. Keyser falls to eighth in the standings at 0-4 with a run differential of minus 24.