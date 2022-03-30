Three Potomac State baseball alumni excelling at NCAA D1 Level

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The baseball program at Potomac State College has had a long tradition of moving players onto the next level. That tradition continues in the 2022 season as three former Catamounts are now playing NCAA Division one baseball.

Graham Brown from Middletown, Maryland, is now patrolling in the outfield for Coastal Carolina University.

Brown is currently hitting .225 with a home run and five RBIs in 16 games for the Chanticleers.

Brandon Schaeffer, from Auburn, Pennsylvania, is the Friday night starting pitcher for the University of North Carolina.

Schaeffer is currently 2-1 in six appearances, with 23 strikeouts and just eight walks.

Zack Whitacre from Short Gap is now the third baseman at Radford University.

Whitacre is currently hitting .364, with three home runs and 12 runs batted in. He has started all 23 games thus far for the Highlanders.