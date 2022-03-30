Lady Tornado shut out Berkeley Springs 9-0

KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado continue to roll over their opponents. They started by winning five straight games, dropped a close one to Allegany, and since then, after defeating Berkeley Springs 9-0 on Tuesday, have won four straight.

The Lady Tornado scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, two runs in the bottom of the third inning, and four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning in earning the 9-0 victory. The Black and Gold outhit the Indians seven to two. With the win, Keyser advances their record to 9-1 overall.

Rylee Mangold went the full five innings in the win for Keyser, striking out six, walking one giving up zero runs and only two hits.

Alaira Harrington went four innings in the loss for Berkeley Springs, striking out one, walking three, giving up nine runs on seven hits.

“I think we did well. Once again, Rylee went out and pitched a great game. She made the pitches she needed to, and the defense made the plays behind her when they had some girls in scoring position. We made the plays to keep them from scoring with pitching and defense,” Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker stated.

More:Five Out of Five: Keyser baseball, softball racks up the wins

More:Keyser's Broadwater, Shoemaker earn All-State honors

More:Big Aspirations: Keyser softball looking to another good year

Offensively, Keyser was led at the plate by Alexa Shoemaker and Charity Wolfe with two hits each. Shoemaker singled twice, scored three runs, and added one RBI. Wolfe singled twice, scored one run, and added three RBIs.

Additionally, Aly Smith, Rylee Mangold, and Tayler Likens each singled once for the Tornado. Smith scored two runs. Mangold and Likens each added an RBI. Morgan Pratt scored two runs. Makayla Gillaspie added an RBI. Alyvia Idleman scored one run.

Berkeley Springs was led offensively by Alaira Harrington and Emma Widmeyer, each contributing a single.

“Hitting is still a work in progress. You don’t want to be disappointed when you score nine runs, but I still don’t think that we are hitting like we did last year. I think that we are still out on our front foot, not really driving the ball into the gaps like we practice, and like we want the girls to do,” Shoemaker stated.

According to Shoemaker, “Having said that, we’re getting some hits, and still scored nine runs, so that’s a good thing. But, I just think our hitting, we need to keep working on that and get some improvement there.”