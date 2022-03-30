Keyser's Broadwater, Shoemaker earn All-State honors

KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado had a successful 2021-2022 campaign - they finished 17-8, won the PVC, won the section, won the region, and earned a trip to the girls’ basketball state tournament.

Seniors Maddy Broadwater and Alexa Shoemaker played key leadership roles through it all. They were rewarded for their efforts this week by being named Honorable Mention All-State in class AAA.

Broadwater is a multi-sport athlete, excelling not only in basketball, but also soccer and track. This basketball season, Broadwater averaged 10 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. She hit the winning bucket as time expired to beat Hampshire for the sectional championship.

According to Keyser coach Josh Blowe, “Maddy has taken her game to greater heights every season. This is a great award for her hard work and dedication. She will always be remembered for her buzzer beater in the sectional championship game. It was, in my opinion, the second biggest shot in school history.

Shoemaker is a multi-sport athlete, excelling not only in basketball, but also in softball where she is among the best in the state. Shoemaker holds the single season and all-time homerun records for KHS. This basketball season, Shoemaker averaged 10 points, six rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

According to Blowe, “Alexa has had a tremendous career, averaging double figures for three straight years and working hard every step of the way. This is a great culminating award that puts a nice bow on her career.”

Broadwater, Shoemaker, and the rest of the graduating seniors have etched their mark on the annals of Keyser girls’ basketball.