Frankfort beats Grafton 8-3 for second straight win

SHORT GAP - After starting the season with three tough losses, Hedgesville, Hampshire and Mountain Ridge, the Frankfort Falcons have sought and found redemption with two straight victories. First came an already reported on win against Weir on Saturday. And now, on Tuesday, an 8-3 victory over Grafton on the road.

“We knew the first three weren’t going to be easy. We schedule tough on purpose, and I thought we played okay in two of those games. The last two were regional opponents and we line things up for those games, and we did a great job with two wins,” Frankfort coach Matt Miller stated.

According to Miller, “We are inexperienced in some positions and working things out. I’m happy with where we are, but we have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be.”

Andrew Lynch was outstanding on the mound in earning the win for the Falcons. Lynch went the full seven innings, struck out six, walked two, and gave up three runs on two hits.

In the loss for Grafton, Cole Mooney and Tanner Moats combined on the mound for the Bearcats. Mooney went five innings, struck out four, walked two, and gave up four runs on three hits. Moats went two innings, struck out two, walked four, and gave up four runs on two hits.

“Andrew pitched a great game, he was extremely proficient. He let his defense work behind him and was in the zone all day,” Miller explained.

Offensively, the Falcons were led by Tyler White with two hits, a double and single. White also scored two runs and added three RBIs. Andrew Lynch and Brady Wilson each doubled for the Falcons. Lynch scored one run and added an RBI. Wilson scored one run.

Additionally, Peyton Clark singled and scored three runs; Noah Raines scored one run for Frankfort.

In the loss for Grafton, the Bearcats’ two hits came from Issac Lough. Lough hit a double and a single and scored two runs. Treyson Nose scored one run. Dustin Keener added an RBI.

According to Miller, “We got some timely hits early with guys in scoring position. Tyler White had a big double with guys on that we really needed. Andrew gave himself some insurance with an RBI in the seventh, and we added a few more after that. This was a very important sectional win.”