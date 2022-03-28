Five Out of Five: Keyser baseball, softball racks up the wins

KEYSER - Friday and Saturday brought great success to the Golden Tornado baseball and softball squads.

On Friday, the baseball team defeated East Hardy on the road 12-0 and 14-3 in double header action postponed from Thursday. On Friday, Keyser softball defeated Northern 9-2, and on Saturday, the Lady Tornado earned 8-0 and 7-5 victories over Musselman at home.

All in all, that’s a total of five wins in five tries for the Black and Gold squads. The wins elevate Keyser baseball to an overall record of 4-1 and Keyser softball to an overall record of 8-1, a combined start of 12-2.

In game one of the double-header on Friday, Keyser baseball jumped out to a hot start with a seven-run first inning, thanks in part to a grand slam by Caden Youngblood. The Golden Tornado scored an additional run in the third inning, three more runs in the fourth inning, and a final run in the fifth inning for a final tally of 12 runs, all while holding East Hardy scoreless. Keyser outhit the Cougars 12-4.

Konner Bennett went the full five innings for Keyser in the win, striking out six, walking two, giving up four hits and zero runs.

Logan Sager, Nate Smith and Levi Mongold combined on the mound in the loss for East Hardy. The trio struck out five, walked eight, and gave up 12 runs on 12 hits.

In addition to Caden Youngblood and his grand slam, Keyser was led offensively by Noah Broadwater, Sammy Bradfield, Seth Healy and Loga Rotruck with two hits each. Broadwater doubled twice and scored three runs; Bradfield doubled twice, scored two runs and added two RBIs; Healy singled twice, scored two runs and added two RBIs; Rotruck doubled, singled, and scored two runs.

Konner Bennett, Benny Oates, and Chase Davis added one hit each for the Black and Gold. Bennett singled and scored one run; Oates singled, scored one run and added two RBIs; Chase Davis singled; Andrew Rotruck added an RBI.

Brandon Jones led East Hardy offensively in the loss with two singles. Noah Sager and Dawson Price each singled for the Cougars as well.

In game two of the double-header on Friday, Keyser scored one run in the first inning, five runs in the second inning, and one run in the third inning to jump out to a 7-0 lead. East Hardy responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning to narrow the gap to 7-3. The Tornado tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth inning to equal a 14-3 win. Keyser outhit East Hardy 14-2 in the contest.

Patrick Liller went the first three innings on the mound for Keyser, striking out three, walking zero, giving up three runs on one hit. Seath Healy went the final two innings, striking out one, walking zero, giving up zero runs and one hit.

Nate Smith and Jordan Teets combined on the mound in the loss for East Hardy. Smith went four and two-thirds innings, striking out one, walking two, giving up 12 runs on 12 hits. Teets struck out one, walked two, and gave up two runs on two hits.

Keyser was led offensively Noah Broadwater with three hits, including a home run and two doubles. In addition, Broadwater scored three runs and added an RBI. Seth Healy, Logan Rotruck and Caden Youngblood added two hits each. Healy doubled, singled, scored three runs and added two RBIs; Rotruck doubled, singled, and added two RBIs; Youngblood doubled twice and added four RBIs.

Konner Bennett, Benny Oates, and Andrew Rotruck each singled. Bennett scored one run; Oates scored two runs; Rotruck scored one run.

In the loss for East Hardy, Noah Sager and Nate Smith each doubled. Sager scored one run and added two RBIs; Brandon Jones and JW Teets each scored a run for the Cougars.

Keyser baseball (4-1) next faces Allegany in Cumberland on Tuesday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m.

The Keyser Lady Tornado defeated the Northern Lady Huskies 9-2 on Friday in blustery conditions.

Northern actually scored the first run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Keyser responded immediately with three runs in the top of the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. Northern would score another run in the bottom of the fourth inning to inch to within one run (3-2) of Keyser. Keyser regained control with one run in the fifth inning, four runs in the sixth inning, and one run in the seventh inning to claim the 9-2 victory. Keyser edged Northern seven hits to six in the contest.

Charity Wolfe went the full seven innings in the circle for Keyser in the win. Wolfe struck out eight, walked two, and gave up two runs on six hits.

In the loss for Northern, Rylee Merrill went the full seven innings, striking out one, walking seven, giving up nine runs on seven hits.

Alexa Shoemaker led Keyser with two singles and two RBIs; Morgan Pratt singled, scored two runs and added an RBI; Aly Smith added an RBI; Rylee Mangold singled, scored one run, and added an RBI; Tayler Likens singled, scored two runs, and added an RBI; Averi Everline singled and scored two runs; Makayla Gillaspie singled; Laurren Annable scored two runs.

Then came Saturday, where the Lady Tornado would take two games from the Musselman Appleman, 8-0 in game one and 7-5 in game two. They did so in cold, windy conditions that included blowing snow.

In game one, Keyser scored three runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, and four runs in the fifth inning to earn the 8-0 victory. Keyser outhit Musselman 12-2.

Rylee Mangold went all four innings for Keyser in the win, striking out 10, walking one, giving up zero runs on just two hits.

Sara Munson went all four innings for Musselman in the loss, striking out one, walking zero, giving up eight runs on 12 hits.

Morgan Pratt led the way for Keyser offensively with two hits, including a home run. Pratt also scored one run and added two RBIs; Tayler Likens hit three singles and scored one run; Alexa Shoemaker singled twice; Aly Smith singled; Rylee Mangold singled and scored one run; Charity Wolfe singled and scored one run; Makayla Gillaspie had one single, scored two runs and added three RBIs; Averi Everline scored one run; Laurren Annable singled and scored one run.

Sara Munson and Krista Souders each tallied one hit for Musselman in the loss.

Game two, a 7-5 win for Keyser, can best be described as a back and forth affair. Musselman scored one run in the top of the second inning but Keyser immediately responded in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game 1-1. A four-run performance in the bottom of the third inning for Keyser was matched by a four-run top of the fourth inning for Musselman to tie the game 5-5. Keyser would score two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to grab the 7-5 win, outhitting Musselman seven to four.

Charity Wolfe and Alexa Shoemaker combined for Keyser in the win in the circle. Wolfe went three and one-thirds inning, striking out four, walking six, giving up five runs on three hits. Shoemaker went one and two-thirds innings, striking out four, walking zero, giving up zero runs and one hit.

Ellie Sloan pitched in the loss for Musselman, striking out seven, walking two, giving up seven runs on seven hits.

Alexa Shoemaker led the way offensively for Keyser with three hits, including a double. Shoemaker scored two runs and added an RBI; Aly Smith had two singles and scored one run; Charity Wolfe doubled and added an RBI; Tayler Likens scored two runs; Makayla Gillaspie doubled, scored one run and added an RBI; Averi Everline doubled and added an RBI; Alyvia Idleman scored one run.

Lexy Levie, Ellie Sloan, Krista Souders and Makenzie Shanholtz each had a hit for Musselman. Shanholtz doubled and scored two runs; Souders doubled; Levie singled and added an RBI; Sloan singled and added two RBIs; Morgan Bennett scored one run and added an RBI; Addy Miller and Sydney Ellwanger each scored one run.

Keyser softball (8-1) next travels to Berkeley Springs for a 6 p.m. matchup on Tuesday, March 29.