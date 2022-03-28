Frankfort baseball, softball pick up wins over weekend

SHORT GAP - Like with Keyser, Friday and Saturday were very kind to the Frankfort baseball and softball teams, as both days saw a Falcon team grab a win.

First, on Friday, it was the Lady Falcons edging Mountain Ridge in Frostburg 12-11. Then, on Saturday, it was the Columbia Blue and Silver-clad baseball squad that earned a 10-4 win, their first of the season, in Short Gap against Weir.

Both games were played in blustery winter conditions, with the wind whipping around in Frostburg on Friday, and blowing snow causing visibility issues in Short Gap on Saturday that resulted in a game stoppage or two. In any event, the Falcon squads fought through the elements to be victorious.

As for softball on Friday, it was the second win in as many tries for the Lady Falcons. After losses to East Fairmont and Keyser to start the season, Frankfort defeated Hampshire on Tuesday, and now Mountain Ridge on Friday, evening the season record up at 2-2.

In the end, it would all come down to an ultra-productive fifth inning for Frankfort as they grabbed the 12-11 win. At the end of four, the Falcons found themselves down 6-4 to the host Lady Miners. A two-RBI double by Avery Noel and a three-run homerun by Larae Grove made the biggest impact in the inning. Up now 12-6, Frankfort would hold on for a 12-11 victory, though Mountain Ridge made a run late.

Noel also earned the win in the circle for the Falcons, going the full seven innings, striking out 13, walking four, giving up 11 runs on 11 hits.

Macey Guinn and Carley Clise combined in the circle in the loss for Mountain Ridge. Guinn went four innings, striking out four, walking five, giving up nine runs on 13 hits. Clise went three innings, striking out four, walking three, giving up three runs on three hits.

Aubrie Root led the Falcons offensively with four hits, a triple, a double and two singles, along with scoring one run and adding two RBIs; Adison Pritts, Raley Nestor, Chloe Kauffman, Emma Larue, and Larae Grove each tallied two hits apiece for Frankfort. Pritts tripled, singled, and drove in three runs; Nestor singled twice, scored one run, and added two RBIs; Kauffman singled twice and scored one run; Larue doubled, singled, and scored two runs; Grove homered, singled, scored one run and added four RBIs.

In addition, Carlee Kesner and Avery Noel each had a hit. Noel doubled, scored one run, and added two RBIs; Kesner singled; Morgan Weimer and Leah White each scored one run apiece; Kylah Ruff added an RBI.

In the loss, Mountain Ridge was led by Jaianna Wickline and Maddy Pressman with three hits each. Avery Tipton added two hits, and Jordan Burriss, Carley Clise, and Macy Guinn each had one hit for the Lady Miners. Clise scored four runs and Wickline three runs; Pressman added three RBIs.

The Lady Falcons (2-2) next host Fort Hill Friday, April 1 at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, at home against Weir, the Frankfort baseball squad finally found their bats, jumping out to four runs in the first inning to set the tone en route to a 10-4 victory over the Red Riders. Weir actually scored first with one run in the top of the first, but the Falcons responded with that four-run deluge in the bottom of the first to take the early lead.

Then, in the fourth inning, Frankfort tacked on an additional four runs to take an 8-1 lead. The Falcons tacked on four additional runs and allowed Weir only three more in the 10-4 victory.

Cam Lynch and Andrew Lynch combined on the mound, with Cam getting the win with five innings pitched, and Andrew pitching one inning. Cam struck out five, walked one, and gave up three runs on three hits. Andrew struck out two, walked zero, and gave up one run on one hit.

Anthony Cross, Trey Cook, and Ryan Weber combined on the mound in the loss for Weir. Collectively, the trio struck out six, walked two, and gave up 10 runs on 10 hits.

Peyton Clark had a big day at the plate to lead Frankfort. Clark had three hits, including a homerun and two singles, scored two runs and added four RBIs; Andrew Lynch doubled, singled, and scored one run; Landen Kinse, Cam Lynch, and David Jackson each singled and scored one run; Tyler White doubled, scored one run and added two RBIs; Jesse Hockaday singled and added an RBI; Jacob Nething scored two runs; Zack Barnhart scored one run.

Weir was led by Mason Drobish with two doubles, one run, and an RBI; Tyler Kelly doubled, scored one run and added an RBI; Grant Wilharm singled and added an RBI; Jacob Morgan and Luke Gillette each scored one run for Weir as well.