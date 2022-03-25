New Appalachian Middle School Baseball League makes debut

Braddock, Frankfort, Hampshire, Keyser, Mountain Ridge, Northern, Southern, and Washington middle schools. That encompasses every public middle school in the adjacent Mineral, Hampshire, Allegany and Garrett counties.

Each of the aforementioned school districts are represented by the newly formed Appalachian Middle School Baseball League.

According to their Facebook page, the newly formed league is “geared towards prepping players for high school level. Games will be played on full-sized fields and focusing on the fundamentals.”

All teams will follow the National Federation on High School rules for play, with a few exceptions. All play dates will be double headers.

This is a spring league essentially modeled after high school ball, and not designed to take the place of already existing leagues for this age group, most of which are geared towards the summer time.

The teams are not directly affiliated with or sanctioned by the schools per se, but much like the JCP soccer league, players in grades six through eight who either attend said school or live in that school’s district but are homeschooled or private school players that do not have a team.

Appalachian Middle School Baseball League play began on Sunday, March 20. Frankfort and Keyser are both represented in the league.

Frankfort was successful in their Week 1 matchup with Northern, winning Game 1 by a tally of 11-0, and Game 2 by 17-0. Frankfort will play at Braddock this Sunday, March 27.

Keyser dropped two games to Washington in their opener, losing Game 1 by 16-3 and Game 2 by 11-5. Keyser will host Northern this Sunday, March 27.