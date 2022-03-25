Keyser tennis defeats Bishop Walsh in shortened match

KEYSER - Under the pending threat of rain, and rain it eventually did, the Keyser boys’ and girls’ tennis teams were able to host a partial match against the boys and girls from Bishop Walsh. The show must go on, and it did for the doubles portion of the matchups, the only part that was completed.

Those partial results? The Keyser girls defeated the Lady Spartans 2-1. The Keyser boys defeated Walsh 3-0.

Girls’ Doubles: 1-Maddie Rhodes and Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Mary Wolodkin and Ava Di Nola (BW) 9-4; 2-Adair Perini and Autumn Hoppert (BW) def. Maddy Fisher and Hannah Felton (K) 9-7; 3-Abby Davis and Alana Wildman (K) def. Gloria Nelson and Madeline Brown (BW) 8-1.

Boys’ Doubles: 1-Alec Stanislawczyk and Dylan Wilson (K) def. Orid Montoy and Haris Sadiq (BW) 8-4; 2-Hunter Powell and Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Leo Soares and David DiNola (BW) 8-5; 3-Paul Knotts and Bryson Bush (K) def. Mason Mathews and Max Mathews (BW) 8-4.