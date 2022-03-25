Frankfort falls to Mountain Ridge 12-4

SHORT GAP - If you eliminated Mountain Ridge’s offensive performance in the top of the third inning, you could say that Frankfort and the Miners had identical four-run performances.

Unfortunately for the homestanding Falcons, that big eight-run third inning for Mountain Ridge counts. And with it, a 12-4 victory for the visitors from the Mountain City.

Landyn McAlpine, Brayden Speir, Tyson Shumaker, Ashton Shimko, and Lyle Baker each tallied two hits apiece for the Miners in an impressive offensive performance. One of Shimko’s hits was a triple, and one of Shumaker’s was a double. McAlpine, Spear and Shimko added two RBIs each. Speir scored two runs, each of the other four scored one run each.

In addition for the Miners, Leuma Pua’auli, Evan Cook, Bryce Snyder, and Tanner Lohnas each had one hit. Lohnas had two RBIs, Cook and Snyder one RBI each. Pua’auli, Cook and Lohnas scored one run each. Finally, Collin Lowery scored two runs, and Brady Gray one run for Mountain Ridge.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Peyton Clark with two hits, a double and a single. Clark also tallied two RBIs. Brady Wilson and Cam Lynch each had singles for the Falcons, with Wilson adding an RBI, and Lynch scoring a run. Andrew Lynch scored two runs, and Noah Raines one run. Jesse Hockaday added an RBI.

Ashton Shimko got the win on the mound for Mountain Ridge. Shimko went four innings, striking out four, walking six, giving up two runs on two hits. Brendan Kline went one and two-thirds innings as well, striking out one, walking one, giving up one run on two hits. Finally, Aedan Custer gave up one run in one-third of an inning of work.

For the Falcons, Tyler White started off the first two innings on the mound, striking out one, walking three, giving up five runs on three hits. Next came Peyton Clark with two and two-thirds innings pitched. Clark struck out one, walked two, and gave up six runs on nine hits. Finally, Noah Raines went one and one-thirds innings, striking out one, walking one, giving up one run on two hits.

The loss drops Frankfort to 0-3 on the season in advance of a home game slated for Saturday at 12 p.m. against Weir.