Clutch hits rally Potomac State to late inning win

Roy Hill

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Call them the Cardiac Catamounts.

For the second straight game Potomac State rallied in the late innings to pick up a win. On Tuesday afternoon, PSC scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to pull off a 9-8 win over Seton Hill University.

Trailing 8-6 heading into the eighth, Brady Whitacre led off the inning with a walk. He was replaced by pinch runner Gage Bibey and after a strikeout, Josh Hoffman and Dakota Miller drew back-to-back walks. Anthony Swenda then delivered a deep fly ball that was caught at the fence to score Bibey and make the score 8-7. Caleb Taylor drilled a hard single to score Hoffman and tie the game at 8 all. Clay Maholic put the Catamounts up with a ringing single to score Miller and give PSC the 9-8 lead.

The hit was Maholic's third of the game, as he drove in two runs.

PSC got a pair of hits each from Dakota Miller, Anthony Swenda, Caleb Taylor and Morgan Little.

Dalton Benson wrapped up the final inning with a pair of strikeouts on the mound for his third save of the season. He followed the efforts of starter Rob Kelley and relivers Tyler Henshaw and Owen Keim, who picked up the win.

Kelley Struck out six in 3 2/3 innings, while Henshaw and Keim struck out four and three respectively.

Clay Maholic opened the scoring for the Catamounts with a single in the first that was followed by a two run double from Morgan Little.

Bryce Turner drove in a single run in the fourth with a groundout and added a single in the sixth for his second RBI.

Potomac State improves to 9-8 and will remain at home this weekend with a slight schedule change. PSC will host Mercer Community College for a a four-game series. On Friday there will be a 1 p.m. twin bill and on Saturday another doubleheader will begin at 11 a.m.