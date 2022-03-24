Keyser tennis sweeps Moorefield

MOOREFIELD - The Keyser girls’ and boys’ tennis squads traveled to the South Branch Valley on Tuesday to take on Moorefield at the Moorefield Town Park. Both teams were successful, with the Keyser girls besting Moorefield 6-1, and the Keyser boys winning 7-0.

Girls’ Singles: 1-Jadlyn Hinger (M) def. Maddie Rhodes (K) 9-7; 2-Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Maddy Clayton (M) 8-1; 3-Maddy Fisher (K) def. Jocelyn Taylor (M) 8-1; 4-Hannah Felton (K) def. Courtlyn Ault (M) 8-1.

Girls’ Doubles: 1-Maddie Rhodes and Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Maddy Clayton and Jocelyn Taylor (M) 8-1; 2-Maddy Fisher and Hannah Felton (K) def. Erika McCauley and Kim Zelaya Castro (M) 8-0; 3-Abby Davis and Alana Wildman (K) def. Sicily Dunn and Savannah Hose (M) 8-0.

Boys’ Singles: 1-Alec Stanislawczyk (K) def. Alex Lopez (M) 8-1; 2-Dylan Wilson (K) def. Edwin Gonzalez (M) 8-0; 3-Hunter Powell (K) def. Lian Mung (M) 8-0; Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Levi Malcolm (M) 8-0.

Boys’ Doubles: 1-Alec Stanislawczyk and Dylan Wilson (K) def. Alex Lopez and Levi Malcolm (M) 8-1; 2-Hunter Powell and Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Hunter Mongold and Hayes Sherman (M) 8-1; 3-Bryson Bush and Paul Knotts (K) def. Edwin Gonzalez and Jorge Hernandez (M) 8-1.