Rebound: Keyser baseball tops Calvary 10-2

KEYSER - The Keyser Golden Tornado may have dropped their opener narrowly to Hampshire, but they’ve since rebounded, twice in fact. First came a lopsided 23-2 win at Pocahontas County, and now, a 10-2 victory at home over Cresaptown’s Calvary Christian Academy. With the win, Keyser moves to 2-1 on the season.

Calvary actually drew first blood, scoring one run right out of the gate to take the early 1-0 lead. The run came when Eli Leith reached base with two out on an error. With the next at bat, Braden Rhodes doubled to centerfield for score Leith.

It would take until the bottom of the third inning for Keyser to respond, but respond they did, and in a big way, with seven runs to be exact. At the close of the third inning, therefore, the host Tornado had a comfortable 7-1 advantage.

Those seven runs came in as follows:

Seth Healy hit a ground ball and reached on an error. Konner Bennett singled and advanced Healy to third. Logan Rotruck singled on a ground ball to short, pushing Bennett to second and scoring Healy. Benny Oates walked, advancing both Bennett and Rotruck, so now the bases are loaded.

Caden Youngblood then singled on a fly ball to right field, advancing Oates to second and scoring Bennett and Rotruck. Andrew Rotruck then doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring Oates and Youngblood. Evan Jenkins then flew out to the outfield but advanced Rotruck on the tag. Sammy Bradfield then doubled on a line drive to leftfield scoring Rotruck. Finally, Noah Broadwater singled on a hard line drive to left field to score Bradfield.

Down now 7-1, Calvary got one run in the top of the fifth inning, scoring on a wild pitch. Keyser responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend their lead to 10-2 for good.

Those three runs started when the bases became loaded by a Sammy Bradfield walk, Noah Broadwater single, and Seth Healy walk. Bradfield then scored on a passed ball; Broadwater scored when Logan Rotruck was hit by a pitch; Benny Oates then hit into a fielder’s choice to score Healy.

Evan Jenkins earned the win for Keyser, pitching six innings, striking out nine, walking zero, giving up two runs on three hits. Patrick Liller also pitched an inning for Keyser, striking out one, walking one, and giving up zero runs on zero hits.

Carrington and Robinette split the duties on the mound for Calvary, each pitching three innings. Carrington struck out zero, walked three, and gave up seven runs on eight hits. Robinette struck out one, walked five, and gave up three runs on one hit.

Noah Broadwater, Konner Bennett, and Caden Youngblood each had two hits for Keyser. Sammy Bradfield, Logan Rotruck and Andrew Rotruck each had one hit for the Black and Gold.

Both Rotrucks and Youngblood each tallied two RBIs for Keyser. Bradfield, Braodwater, and Benny Oates added one RBI each.

Rhodes and Robinette led Calvary with one hit each, and Rhodes earned an RBI.