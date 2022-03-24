Coming Back After Covid: Youth Basketball League concludes successful season

SHORT GAP - On Sunday, the Cumberland Terps defeated Cumberland’s Lil’ Saints, and with the win, claimed the championship of the Frankfort Youth Basketball League. Just prior to that game, Frankfort’s fifth-grade team defeated Health Matters to claim the third-place prize. In doing so, the four teams wrapped up another successful season for the Frankfort Youth Basketball League.

This year, the man captaining the ship of the popular league was Eric Hyett, a parent who had just really found out about the league just before taking the reins.

“What’s funny is that I didn’t know anything about the league for the fifth and fourth grades. I was looking for my son in the Romney area, the Cumberland area, for some place to play basketball. Then, at one of our football practices, one of the coaches asked me if I would like to run a fifth and fourth grade league.

“What league?” Hyett asked.

According to Hyett, “One of the biggest reasons I didn’t know was that my son’s fourth grade year, they didn’t have it because of COVID. Then the talk started, and I started getting more information.”

There were some challenges with getting things started back up, but in the end, the league returned and enjoyed an entertaining and valuable season for all involved.

“One of the challenges was with the league being down, we had to find coaches. We have teams coming from all over the area. So, it was an issue of me contacting the old coaches and of course most of them had moved on. But, they gave me names. So, it was about two weeks of calling, texting, finding out whether that area would have a team,” Hyett explained.

This year’s nine participating teams were: Bishop Walsh, Cumberland Lil’ Saints, Cumberland Terps, Frankfort Fifth, Frankfort Fourth, George’s Creek, Health Matters, Keyser Hurricanes, and The Warriors.

The Frankfort Youth Basketball League is someone unique and different compared to other existing options for the same age group.

“I know there are church leagues in the area for this age group. My understanding is that we are the most competitive of the leagues. While we only have high school kids doing our officiating, the games are refereed as if it were a high school game,” Hyett detailed.

According to Hyett, “All calls are being called, where in some of the church leagues they’ll let this or that go. Therefore, this is a more competitive league, which a lot of people want with their kids going into middle school.”

So, what exactly is the age group?

“It is primarily a league for fifth and fourth graders, but if your team doesn’t have enough kids, we do allow third graders. Some of the areas, like Frankfort, has a fifth-grade team and a fourth-grade team. Keyser, for many years, had both a fifth and a fourth-grade team. This year, they only have a fourth-grade team. So, instead of 10 teams, we had nine teams this year. Someone had a bye each week,” Hyett stated.

One nice thing about the Frankfort Youth Basketball League is the consistency of location and time.

According to Hyett, “For as long as I know, and this league has been around for about 15 years, all games have always been held right here at Frankfort High School. The coaches feel that consistency is great because everyone knows where they are going. Game times may vary each week, but day and location does not.”

Of course, it takes cooperation from the host school to pull off a successful league such as this. A strong spirit of cooperation exists between host Frankfort High School and the league organizers and participants.

“The principal, Orie Pancione, has been phenomenal in helping me get the gym set up, getting the things we need. For the Frankfort teams, we do our practicing at the intermediate school, and they too have been great. We are usually the last ones here over the weekend at Frankfort, so we make sure we leave it as nice as we found it,” Hyett detailed.

Each week, the Frankfort Booster Club has provided a fully stocked concession stand, this season staffed by the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams, parents and coaches, where kids and adults alike could be properly refreshed and nourished each Sunday.

On Championship Sunday, the four highest finishing teams from the regular season competed in a bracketed tournament for first, second, and third place. There were trophies for the winning team’s coaches and medallions for the players. Each player in the league was also given a hooded warm up jersey.

According to Hyett, “I have wanted from the beginning the greatest experience for the kids and parents as possible.”

Mission accomplished.