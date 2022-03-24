Falcons lose to Hampshire 11-1 on the road

ROMNEY - After falling in a close 3-1 game to Hedgesville to open the season, Frankfort traveled to Hampshire on Tuesday for a chance at evening their record. Unfortunately for the Falcons, Hampshire had other plans. At the end of five innings, the host Trojans had claimed an 11-1 victory.

There was no scoring until the floodgates opened in the bottom of the fourth inning when Hampshire plated four runs to take a 4-0 lead. Frankfort responded with one run in the top of the fourth inning, but that would be it. Hampshire then tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and five runs in the bottom of the fifth to earn the 11-1 victory.

With the win, Hampshire elevated their record to 3-1. Frankfort dropped to 0-2.

Alex Hott earned the win on the mound for the Trojans, going the full five innings, striking out six, walking one, giving up one run on four hits.

Hott also led the Trojans at the plate, hitting two singles, scoring one run and adding three RBIs. Connor Wolford singled, scored one run and added two RBIs. Colin Hott also singled, scored one run and added two RBIs.

In addition, for Hampshire, Cohen Mowery and Ethan Vanmeter scored two runs; Brady Stump scored one run and added an RBI; JJ Charlton, Austin Eglinger, and Isaiah Hott scored one run each.

Frankfort pitchers David Jackson, Brady Wilson and Noah Raines combined on the mound in the loss. Jackson went three innings, struck out two, walked two, and gave up four runs on one hit. Wilson went one and two-thirds innings, struck out one, walked two, and gave up six runs on one hit. Raines went two-thirds of an inning and gave up one run on two hits.

Peyton Clark led Frankfort offensively with a double and also scored the lone run. David Jackson singled and added an RBI. Jake Reeder and Noah Raines both singled.