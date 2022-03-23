Three's a Charm: Lady Falcons get first win against Hampshire

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Lady Falcons started the season with a pair of losses on Saturday in back-to-back games at Keyser against East Fairmont (11-1) and host Keyser (18-2).

Any sting in those losses, however, was erased as in their third game of the season, a road trip to Hampshire on Tuesday, Frankfort came out victorious with an impressive 16-3 win.

Things didn’t start the best for Frankfort as Hampshire jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. But Frankfort responded and in a big way in the top of the second inning with a seven-run performance to take a 7-3 lead. It was a lead they would never relinquish. The rest of the way, the Lady Falcons tacked on nine additional runs and held Hampshire scoreless.

Then end result was a 16-3 victory for the Columbia Blue and Silver.

“We started off a little slow and made a couple mistakes there in the first inning that allowed them to get three runs. But, I think we settled down and then started hitting the ball. It was a situation where one girl got a hit and then it was contagious, everybody started hitting the ball well. It put pressure on their defense to make plays,” Frankfort coach Duke Lantz stated.

Adison Pritts, Kylah Ruff and Aubrie Root led the way offensively with three hits each. Pritts tripled, had two singles, added three RBIs and scored two runs; Ruff had three singles, one RBI and scored two runs; Root tripled, had two singles, added an RBI and scored a run.

Additionally, Morgan Wiemer and Avery Noel had two hits apiece for Frankfort. Wiemer singled twice, added an RBI, and scored one run; Noel singled twice, added and RBI, and scored two runs.

Finally, Larae Grove and Emma LaRue each had one hit for Frankfort. Grove tripled, had five RBIs, and scored one run; LaRue singled, added two RBIs, and scored two runs; Leah White had one RBI and scored two runs; Jasmyne Weaver scored two runs; Carlee Kesner scored one run; Acie Lantz added one RBI.

In the loss for Hampshire, Isis Shauf led the way for Hampshire with three singles and scored one run; Kaylie Hall singled and scored one run; Mary Orndorff doubled, added an RBI and scored one run; Brianna Traylor singled and added two RBIs; Reagan Rowzee singed.

Lantz was also quick to credit his pitching as a key in the victory as well. Freshman Avery Noel went the full five innings for Frankfort, striking out seven , walking two, and giving up three runs on seven hits.

“Avery was hitting her spots and did a really nice job of pitching where the pitch was called. She kept the hitters off balance moving in and out and up and down. I thought she did really well today,” Lantz explained.

In the loss for Hampshire, Molly McVicker went the full five innings in the circle. McVicker struck out six, walked four, and gave up 15 hits and 16 runs.

Add a quality defensive effort as a key to victory for the Lady Falcons as well, “Our defense made a couple of mistakes in that first inning. After that, they settled down and played a pretty good game. They did well,” Lantz stated.

Frankfort is overall a young squad. They took some lumps in their first two games, but the win in game three gives them confidence and shows them the capabilities they possess. That’s the way Lantz sees it, “I think we have a young and inexperienced team, but it’s also a solid, good team. I don’t think they realize yet that they’re capable of playing at this varsity level. I don’t think they realize their potential, but I know it’s there.”

Looking back to the inaugural game of the season, Frankfort fell to East Fairmont 11-1.

“In our game against East Fairmont, I thought that was first game gitters, we made a lot of mistakes,” Lantz explained.

In that game, played in Keyser, Larae Grove and Avery Noel led the way offensively for Frankfort with two hits each. Grove doubled twice and added an RBI; Noel singled twice and scored the lone run. Additionally, Adison Pritts, Kylah Ruff and Aubrie Root singled for the Falcons.

Avery Noel took the loss in the circle for the Falcons against the Lady Bees, going the full five innings, striking out six, walking five, giving up 16 hits and 11 runs.

In Frankfort’s second game, the Lady Falcons fell victim to a buzzsaw against Keyser. Thanks to a two-run home run by Larae Grove, Frankfort jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Keyser responded in the bottom of the first inning with a run to cut the Frankfort lead to 2-1. The Falcons maintained that 2-1 lead until the bottom of the third inning when the Lady Tornado exploded for 17 runs to earn the 18-2 victory in three innings.

“Against Keyser, we were up 2-1, and that was surprising to everybody. But again, I believe in these girls, and I believe that they are capable of playing with other area teams. So, we were up on Keyser. Yes, we ended up losing but we were up. Keyser was one game away from going to the state tournament last year and we played with them for three innings. I told the girls that’s proof that they can do it,” Lantz explained.

Frankfort (1-2) travels to Mountain Ridge on Friday, March 25, with the first pitch scheduled at 4:30 p.m.