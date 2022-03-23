Juggernauts: On a winning streak, Keyser gives Allegany a fight

KEYSER - After dominating Hampshire 15-15 in back-to-back games to open the season, Keyser then earned wins against East Fairmont (17-2), Frankfort (18-2), and then Mountain Ridge (9-0).

Then came Allegany at Keyser on Tuesday. In another game for the ages, Keyser rallied late to tie the game, but ultimately fell to the Lady Campers 4-2 in an extra inning.

A large crowd assembled, clad in both Black and Gold and Royal Blue and White, to see what everyone expected to be a thriller between the two juggernaut programs. The crowd got their money’s worth.

With outstanding play from both upperclasswomen and an incredibly talented group of freshmen and sophomores, it took until the lights came on, and an extra inning, for Allegany to pull out the victory.

Allegany drew first blood when in the top of the third inning, Kylie Hook hit a shot over the left-centerfield fence to put the Campers on top 1-0. With the outstanding pitching on display from Abi Britton, there was a thought that Hook’s blast might be all the Campers would need.

The Campers would add another run in the top of the sixth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Avery Miller doubled to get things going and advanced to third base on a passed ball. Ava Strother then hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Miller from third. Certainly, a two-run lead in the sixth inning would be enough with Britton in the circle, right?

Well, Keyser had other plans. With their backs against the wall, trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lady Tornado responded with two runs of their own to tie the game 2-2.

Freshman Rylee Mangold walked to start things off in the inning. Mangold advanced to second on a Tayler Likens single, then on an error, would ultimately scored to give Keyser their first of two runs. Likens advanced to second on the same error.

With two outs, and with Keyser in desperate straits, Averi Everline stepped to the plate for Black and Gold and delivered a single to left field that would score Likens from second and tie the game 2-2.

And just like that, the baseball equivalent of overtime, extra innings.

In that extra eight inning, Abi Britton, who had been dominant in the circle all evening, sealed the deal for her team, but this time at the plate. Britton delivered a blast over the centerfield fence that scored her and Alexa Uphold and ultimately earned Allegany the 4-2 victory.

“I’m blown away, it was just a great game. I’m so proud of our kids and Keyser is awesome. That’s as good a team as we’ll see all year,” first-year Allegany coach Dave Winner stated. “It’s our first game all year and I don’t think we’ll see anybody better, even in the playoffs.”

According to Winner, “My initial thoughts, our kids were ahead, and when they came back and tied it in the last inning, we showed we had fight and came back and won it in the eighth. I have all the respect in the world for Chris (Shoemaker) and Keyser.”

While you would certainly rather win a close game such as this, Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker was proud of the Lady Tornado and their effort.

“This was exactly what we expected. We knew that Britton is one of the best pitchers in the area, or one of them anyway. Rylee (Mangold) threw the ball well tonight too as a freshman. We couldn’t hit her, we struggled. We took a lot of third strikes tonight. We just can’t strikeout, that’s what I told the girls. If you put the ball in play, you’ve got chance,” Shoemaker stated.

With their quality of play, and the fact that each of their last two games, dating back to last year, have been barn burners, Keyser and Allegany have certainly elevated the play of softball locally.

According to Shoemaker, “I think that outside of Petersburg, these are probably the two top teams in my opinion. And, if you look at the middle school,, probably the last four years or so, it’s been Braddock and Keyser. So, you kind of see that it’s been building up, and now it’s at the high school level.”

“It’s just two really good programs, and that’s nothing to discredit any other teams in the area. Fort Hill will be solid, and BW also. But, definitely the two of us, we’ve got good pitching and hitting throughout the lineup,” Shoemaker stated.

There was quality play in the circle from both teams.

Allegany’s Abi Britton was dominant. Britton went seven innings, struck out 17, walked only one, gave up five hits and two runs. In the eighth inning, Upold came in, struck out one, and gave up only one hit.

Not to be outdone, Keyser’s Rylee Mangold delivered a dominating performance as well. Mangold also went seven innings, struck out 10, walked zero, and gave up four hits and two runs. In the eighth inning, Charity Wolfe came in, struck out one, walked zero, and gave up two hits and two runs.

Allegany was led offensively by Miller and Uphold with two hits each. Miller doubled, singled, and scored one run. Uphold singled twice and scored one run. Obviously, the two home run balls, one each from Hook and Abi Britton were difference makers. Hook scored one run and added an RBI. Britton scored one run and added two RBIs. Strother added an RBI.

In the loss, Keyser was led offensively by Alexa Shoemaker and Averi Everline with two hits each. Shoemaker singled twice; Everline doubled, singled, and added an RBI; Tayler Likens singled and scored one run; Aly Smith singled; Rylee Mangold scored one run.

As both Keyser and Allegany have big post-season aspirations, and considering the fact that they compete in separate states and not against one another, this game can only serve to make each team better.

“That’s what I told the girls. This game doesn’t mean anything, it’s a preparation game. We can’t make it deep in the playoffs facing 50 mile per hour pitching all season. It doesn’t do us any good to beat teams 15-0 and 18-2. We’ve got to see this kind of pitching. And that’s what I hope next weekend playing Bridgeport, RCB and Liberty, that we’re going to see more of that to get prepared,” Shoemaker stated.

But Keyser did start the season with those two already reported 15-0 wins over Hampshire. Then came the dominating wins over East Fairmont, Frankfort and Mountain Ridge in that order.

Against East Fairmont, Keyser scored eight runs in both the first and second innings, and one run in the third to top the Bees 17-2. Rylee Mangold went all three innings in the circle for Keyser, striking out five, walking three, giving up two hits and two runs. Keyser outhit East Fairmont nine to two.

Aly Smith led the way for the Black and Gold with three hits and five RBIs; Tayler Likens was next with two hits, including a home run and two RBIs; Alexa Shoemaker also hit a home run and had three RBIs; Morgan Pratt one hit, scored three runs, and had one RBI; Rylee Mangold had a hit, scored two runs, and had two RBIs; Charity Wolfe had one hit, scored a run, and had an RBI; Makayla Gillaspie scored two runs; Averi Everline scored two runs and added two RBIs; Lauren Annable scored one run.

Against Frankfort, Keyser fell behind 2-1 in the first inning. After no scoring in the second inning, the Lady Tornado exploded offensively for 17 runs in the third to earn the 18-2 victory. Charity Wolfe went all three innings for Keyser, striking out five, walking zero, and giving up two hits and two runs. Keyser outhit Frankfort eight to two.

Aly Smith and Alexa Shoemaker led the way for Keyser with two hits each. Smith scored three runs and added an RBI; Shoemaker scored three runs and added two RBIs; Rylee Mangold had one double, scored one run and added two RBIs; Charity Wolfe had one hit and an RBI; Averi Everline had one hit, scored two runs, and added two RBIs; Laurren Annable had one hit, scored two runs, and had three RBIs; Morgan Pratt scored one run and added two RBIs; Tayler Likens scored two runs; Makayla scored two runs and added an RBI; Alyvia Idleman scored two runs.

Against Mountain Ridge, Keyser scored three runs in the first inning, one run in the second inning, two runs in the fourth, and three runs in the fifth inning to win the game 9-0. Charity Wolfe went the full five innings, striking out seven, walking one, giving up three hits and zero runs. Keyser outhit the Miners nine to three.

Morgan Pratt led the way for Keyser offensively with two home runs, scored two runs, and added three RBIs; Alexa Shoemaker doubled, singled, scored one run and had two RBIs; Charity Wolfe singled twice and had an RBI; Aly Smith singled and scored two runs; Tayler Likens doubled and scored one run; Alyvia Idleman singled and scored one run; Rylee Mangold had an RBI; Ivy Bromhal scored one run; Makayla Gillaspie scored one run.

Keyser (5-1) next travels to Northern on Friday, March 25. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.