Keyser, Frankfort tennis have big success on the road

ST. MARY’S, W.Va. - The boys’ and girls’ tennis teams of both Keyser and Frankfort High Schools took a trip on Saturday, a long trip, to take on both Ritchie County and St. Marys High School in matches at St. Marys.

When the final scores had been tallied, the boys’ and girls’ squads for the Tornado and Falcons were each victorious over all opponents, making it a clean sweep.

The Frankfort boys and Frankfort girls both defeated Ritchie County and St. Marys by 7-0 scores.

The Keyser boys defeated both Ritchie County and St. Marys 7-0. The Keyser girls defeated Ritchie County 5-2 and St. Marys 6-1.

Match details will be available later.