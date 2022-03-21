Keyser explodes offensively to rout Pocahontas Co.

DUNMORE, W.Va. - One day after a tough 7-6 opening day loss to rival Hampshire, Keyser’s Golden Tornado baseball squad rebounded in a big way with a win on the road at Pocahontas County. The Black and Gold pounded out 22 hits and allowed only three from the home team in a 23-2 rout.

Keyser’s offense was on-point throughout the entire contest. The Tornado nine scored five runs in the first inning, eight runs in the second inning, four runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning, and five runs in the fifth inning to tally 23 total runs. Both of Pocahontas’ runs came in the third inning.

Konner Bennett and Benny Oates combined on the mound for Keyser in the victory. Bennett went the first three innings, struck out seven, walked four, gave up one hit and two runs. Oates pitched the final two innings, struck out four, walked one, gave up two hits and no runs.

In the loss, CJ Long went the full five innings for Pocahontas. Long struck out three, walked seven, and gave up 22 hits and 23 runs.

Konner Bennett also led the way for Keyser offensively with four hits, scored three runs and tallied four RBI’s; Noah Broadwater had a triple and scored one run; Patrick Liller had one hit, scored one run and had one RBI; Sammy Bradfield had two hits, including a triple, scored two runs and added an RBI; Thomas Raschella had two hits and added three RBIs.

In addition, Seth Healy had one hit, scored two runs and added an RBI; Chase Davis had two hits, scored one run and added an RBI; Caden Youngblood scored two runs and had an RBI; Logan Rotruck had one hit, scored two runs and added an RBI; Benny Oates added three hits, scored two runs and added two RBIs; Andrew Rotruck had two hits, scored one run and had two RBIs; Kody Raschella had two hits, scored two runs and added two RBIs; Matthew Junkins had one hit and scored one run; Evan Jenkins had one hit and scored two runs.

In the loss, Frankie Burgess, David Gibb, and Wyatt Hedrick each had a hit for Pocahontas. Josey Armstrong tallied to hit.

The win evens Keyser’s record at 1-1 in advance of a home game Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Calvary Christian Academy.