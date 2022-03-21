Frankfort falls to Hedgesville 3-1 in opener

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Falcons welcomed the Hedgesville Eagles on Saturday to Short Gap for opening game action.

Despite Frankfort being the first to cross the plate, Hedgesville would respond in the fourth and fifth inning to tie and then pull ahead, ultimately grabbing a 3-1 victory.

That first run for Frankfort came in the bottom of the third inning when Cam Lynch crossed the plate to give the Falcons the early, 1-0 advantage. Lynch got the action started with a double. A wild pitch and passed ball back to back sent Lynch to third and then to home.

Hedgesville tied the action in the top of the fourth inning 1-1 on a Conner Quinn single, then scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning on a two-RBI single to left by Reilly Bubb to take a 3-1 lead.

Frankfort, however, would have a chance late. The Falcons had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning but were unable to bring any home.

Reilly Bubb went the full seven innings for Hedgesville in the win. Bubb struck out six, walked four, and gave up two hits and one run.

David Jackson, Cam Lynch, and Andrew Lynch combined on the mound in the loss for Frankfort. Jackson went the first three and two-thirds innings, struck out two, walked one, and gave up two hits and one run. Cam Lynch went three innings, struck out two, walked one, and gave up three hits and two runs. Andrew Lynch closed things out by facing just one batter at the end.

Hedgesville was led offensively by Conner Quinn with two hits and an RBI; Braylon Conner had one hit, a double, and scored one run; Reilly Bubb had one hit and two RBIs; Hayden Kimball had one hit and scored one run; Gage Ganoe scored one run.

Cam Lynch led Frankfort offensively with two hits, a single and a double, and scored the Falcons’ lone run. Andrew Lynch and Jesse Hockaday both walked twice for the Falcons.

The loss takes Frankfort’s record to 0-1 on the season in advance of a Tuesday matchup with Hampshire at 7 p.m.