A pair of sweeps gets Potomac State back to .500

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - With a bevy of strong pitching performances, Potomac State has climbed their record back to even as they swept a pair of road double-headers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, PSC traveled to Washington, Pennsylvania, to face off with Washington & Jefferson. In the opener, Xander Meckley started the pitching display with a 10-strikeout performance. The Gettysburg native allowed just five hits and two runs in six innings of work.

Mac Messier worked the seventh, striking out two for the save as PSC won 5-2.

Josh Hoffman's two-run double led the offense and Anthony Swenda added two hits.

In Game 2, Jared Adams set the tone with a six-strikeout effort in six innings. Chris Curler came on for a perfect seventh for his first save.

Trevor Thomas hits a solo home run in the third to get the Catamounts on the board.

Hoffman added two more singles and RBIs from Dylan Perry and Brady Whitacre for the 3-2 win.

On Wednesday, PSC went on the road again for a twin bill against Cecil College.

The strong pitching continued in the opener as Rob Kelley scattered five hits, allowed just two unearned runs and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings of work. Owen Keim cam on for the final two outs to secure the 6-2 win.

Training 2-1 heading into the last inning, PSC rallied for five runs to pick up the win.

Pinch hitter Clay Maholic reached on an error to open the inning and Gage Bibey came on to run for Maholic. Austin Prior was hit with a pitch and then Trevor Thomas bunted for a single to load the bases. Brady Whitacre then delivered a pinch-hit double down the left field line that scored all three runs.

Josh Hoffman then hit a two-run home run to close out the scoring.

In Game 2, Jake Arnold threw a five-inning complete game one hitter in a 13-1 win for the Catamounts. Arnold allowed just a solo home run and struck out seven to pick up the win.

Trevor Thomas led the offense attack with a single, double, and home run driving in six runs.

Dakota Miller drove in three runs with a single and a double and Hoffman added two more hits and two RBIs.

Potomac State improved to 6-6 and will play at home on Friday and Saturday. On Friday the Catamounts will welcome Niagara County Community College for a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Golden Park. On Saturday a single game with SUNY Ulster begins at 1 p.m.