Pitch Perfect: Lady Tornado earns back-to-back 15-0 wins against Hampshire

KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado jumped out to a hot start to the season with back-to-back 15-0 wins in shortened innings over the Hampshire Lady Trojans on Wednesday at Ron Mathias and Friends Field.

Dominant pitching and getting the job done in the batter’s were the keys to victory for Keyser in the wins over their neighbors.

In Game 1, Keyser scored two runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning, and nine runs in the third inning to win the 15-0, shortened, three-inning game. Junior pitcher Charity Wolfe pitched a perfect game for the Golden Tornado in the circle with eight strikeouts and zero walks over the three innings.

Senior Alexa Shoemaker picked up where she left off last year with a home run ball. Also hitting a home run ball was freshman Rylee Mangold.

Shoemaker was three for three from the plate, scored three runs, and tallied four RBIs; Mangold was one for one with that one being a long ball and earned one RBI; Averi Everline went one for three with two runs scored and two RBIs; Morgan Pratt scored three runs and added one RBI; Aly Smith scored one run and tallied three RBIs; Wolfe tallied an RBI; Tayler Likens scored two runs; Makayla Gillaspie scored one run and added an RBI; Lauren Annable and Alyvia Idleman each scored a run.

In Game 2, Keyser scored three runs in the first inning, 11 runs in the second inning, and one run in the fourth inning to win the 15-0, shortened, four-inning game. Freshman pitcher Rylee Mangold threw a four inning no hitter in her debut, striking out 11 and walking zero.

Averi Everline tallied a home run in the contest, a grand slam nonetheless.

Morgan Pratt went three for three, including a double, scored three runs and added one RBI; Aly Smith went two for four, including a double, with two runs and three RBIs; Alexa Shoemaker was one for one with two runs and an RBI; Mangold was one for two with one run; Charity Wolfe went two for three with one run and three RBIs; Tayler Likens scored one run and added an RBI; Makayla Gillaspie added one run and an RBI; Everline was one for three with the grand slam and thus four RBIs; Laurren Annable went one for one, a double, and scored two runs; Ivy Bromhal scored one run.

“I thought it went well. Our pitching was great. We didn’t give up any hits tonight. Charity (Wolfe) had a perfect game, I don’t think anyone reached base. We even had zero walks tonight in both games. Rylee Mangold in the second game was a dropped fly ball away from a perfect game, they reached on an error,” Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker stated.

According to Shoemaker, “The pitchers did a great job. Eight strikeouts in the first game for Charity and 11 strikeouts in the second game for Rylee. That was good to see. I think we have a great one-two punch pitching wise this year.”

With 15 runs scored by Keyser in each of the two games, obviously there was enough offensive firepower to light up the scoreboard. Nonetheless, recognizing it is early, Shoemaker sees room for improvement offensively.

“The first game we only had five hits, so we struggled a little bit in the first game getting hits. I think we had nine or 10 walks. I don’t think we hit the ball as well the first game. In the second game we made some adjustments, and we tried to stress to the girls, you have to make adjustments. If you don’t succeed the first time, you have to adjust what you’re doing,” Shoemaker detailed.

According to Shoemaker, “In the second game, we had 11 hits, so, the girls did adjust. I was proud of them for making adjustments on the ball and hitting the ball into the gaps. And that’s our expectation, to hit the ball into the gaps, and we did that, so that was good.”

While pleased with the outcome for sure, Shoemaker sees signs that limited practice time as a unity thus far means there is some rust showing, rust, that will need to get worked out soon.

“Last year going into it we had a full month of practices. This year, it was back to the two weeks. Then, with the basketball players it really only was about a week. I feel like we are a little behind where we were last year. It’s a quick turnaround, we have to get up to speed quickly because we have some big games coming up,” Shoemaker explained.

According to Shoemaker, “We were able to get by today, but for the games next week, we need to sharpen up a couple of things.”