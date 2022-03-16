Schools join together to host tournament honoring legendary coaches

KEYSER - Every sport at every high school has that coach - that legend - who is or was the face of the program. A molder of young boys into men, and young girls into women.

If it’s done right, these rare gems are honored and commemorated so as to not be forgotten. That’s the idea for THE new Legends Baseball Tournament coming to Keyser High School this spring.

What sprang as an idea between Keyser and Petersburg High School spread to Hampshire and Pendleton County High School. When all was said and done, the four schools had reached an agreement on an annual tournament moving forward.

“It’s kind of dangerous when you get Rick Rotruck, me and Mike Landis together; it was the brainchild of all three of us,” Keyser baseball coach Scott Rohrbaugh stated.

“We started thinking about how Keyser, Petersburg, Hampshire and Pendleton County all had some coaches who coached a long time, and were successful.”

According to Rohrbaugh, “Here at Keyser it was Tack Clark, at Hampshire it was Donnie Davis. Even after coaching at Hampshire, he umpired in the area. Then Coach Bill Kline from Petersburg, he was coaching when I was at Keyser, I played against him. Then Coach Orville Harper from Pendleton County, who actually coached at Circleville.”

The plan is to rotate the event between the four schools as they see fit.

“We are calling it the Legends Tournament. It’s our four schools and we’re going to rotate it. This year it’s at Keyser, next year it will be at Petersburg. If one of the other two schools wants to have it, we’ll add them to the mix,” Rohrbaugh explained.

In addition to honoring the legacy of the four coaches, those who played in those eras, and even umpired, will be recognized.

According to Rohrbaugh, “We’re going to send out invites to anybody that played for any of those guys, and also, even guys that umpired when they coached. We’re going to recognize them.”

If you’re looking to bookmark your calendar, the date for the inaugural Legends Tournament is Good Friday, April 15.

“The first game in the morning will be Petersburg and Hampshire, and then we’ll play Pendleton County. Then the two losers will play for third place and the two winners will play for first place,” Rohrbaugh explained.

The event is made possible thanks to a generous $2,500 donation from Berg Insurance, with locations both in Petersburg and Keyser.

According to Rohrbaugh, “Libby Berg gave us a $2,500 donation for both us and Petersburg. They are from Petersburg, that’s their home base, but they’ve got an office here in Keyser as well. We’re going to split the donation between us and Petersburg.”

The donation will help offset expenses for the tournament, but one of the things Keyser is going to do with their money is to give a scholarship to a senior baseball player, not necessarily someone that’s going to go on and play baseball, just an outstanding senior on the team.