New scholarship remembers Mountain Ridge standout athlete

Special to the News Tribune

FROSTBURG - The Averey Bridges Memorial Scholar Athlete Scholarship has been created in memory of Averey Bridges, a student athlete at Mountain Ridge High School

Averey was a well-known high school athlete in the area who excelled in softball and volleyball. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and carried a 4.2 GPA in honors classes.

Before her passing, Averey had committed to a full scholarship to play softball at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.

Averey was also known for her compassion and commitment to special needs children and planned on becoming a special needs pediatrician after graduating from college. She touched the lives of many and was known for her broad smile.

This scholarship will be available to students from ten area high schools with one award winner chosen each year. The criteria for those applying will be high with emphasis on academics:

• Student applicants must be a senior at one of these ten local high schools: Mountain Ridge, Fort Hill, Allegany, Bishop Walsh, Calvary Christian Academy, Northern Garrett, Southern Garrett, Keyser, Frankfort, and Hope For Hyndman Charter School.

• Student athlete must have lettered in one or more varsity sports at their high school.

• Student athlete must be of high moral character and show leadership skills.

• Student athlete must show involvement in their community in some manner.

• Student athlete must have at least a 3.5 GPA taking Honors/AP Classes (National Honor Society membership is desired)

• Student athlete must complete a short essay on the importance of compassion for others.

Any seniors at one of the listed local high schools interested in applying for this scholarship can find information at the school guidance office. All applications must be turned in to the school guidance office no later than April 16, 2022.