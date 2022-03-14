Ready to be a Catamount: Alexa Shoemaker signs with PSC

KEYSER - In three years, and actually only two seasons thanks to COVID, Alexa Shoemaker has re-written the record books for KHS softball.

With her senior season beginning this week, the sky is the limit with respect to where Shoemaker’s numbers will end up. We do know, however, thanks to her recent signing, where Shoemaker will end up next year - right here at Potomac State.

In a signing ceremony held recently, joined by Potomac State softball coach Craig Rotruck, her parents, friends, family and teammates, Alexa inked a deal that will allow her fans in Keyser another two years after this one to watch her play.

And watch they will. Shoemaker’s exciting style of play, which includes towering home run blasts in addition to quality infield play, has made her a fan favorite.

Potomac State is the perfect fit for Alexa, both in terms of softball and scholastics. She is familiar with the coach, she is familiar with the program, and the course/program offerings jive 100 percent with her career plans.

“I picked Potomac State College because I know the coach and players very well. I think that the program is moving in the right direction to get to the College World Series. I also chose Potomac State because it is the best fit for my academic plans and interest in going to West Virginia University to study to be an orthopedic physician assistant,” Shoemaker explained.

At Keyser, Alexa has played for two coaches. In her freshman campaign, current Potomac State coach Craig Rotruck led the Golden Tornado. After Rotruck took over at Potomac State, Alexa’s father, Chris Shoemaker, took over the reigns of the Keyser Golden Tornado softball program. COVID cancelled her sophomore season, but Shoemaker and her teammates made the most of their junior campaign. Alexa credits the KHS softball program for preparing for college.

“I believe that Keyser's softball program has prepared me to play college ball by getting me ready for busy schedules on top of schooling, because in high school we are playing 32 games in just 6 weeks. That’s an intense schedule against competitive teams which has prepared me for college softball schedules and multiple games played in a week,” Shoemaker detailed.

Despite her talent and accolades earned at KHS, Shoemaker knows it will take going the extra mile in college. But she’s use to going the extra mile.

According to Shoemaker, “I know that I have to work hard in the off-season because there is not a lot of practice time once the season begins and I know that would be the same for college. These off-season workouts are going to be very critical.”

One interesting aspect of Shoemaker’s career is her versatility. She’s played a multitude of positions and excelled at all of them.

“My defensive role as a freshman was primarily a second baseman as well as a pitcher and catcher. However, going into my junior year, I transitioned to primarily play first base but still pitched, caught and played middle infield. I think a big role and advantage of mine would include being able to play multiple positions,” Shoemaker detailed.

According to Alexa, “Going into my senior year, with the graduation of our All-State and All-Area shortstop, Carlie Del Signore, I'll move into that position. Offensively, I've always been looked at even as a freshman to put the ball in play and drive in runs.”

With a season to go, Shoemaker has already accomplished so much.

“My biggest accomplishments on the softball diamond are probably earning All-State Honorable Mention my freshman year, First Team All -State my junior year, and winning Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year. Also, breaking the home run record and achieving 100 hits in just two seasons,” Alexa explained.

Speaking of accomplishments, Alexa and her teammates have accomplished much together.

According to Shoemaker, “As a team it was a big accomplishment to win the sectional championship and beat undefeated Oak Glen in the first game of the regional championship series. A personal accomplishment from that game would be hitting a two-run homer to put us up late in that game.”

With those big accomplishments, individually and from a team perspective, Shoemaker and her teammates have also amassed a memory bank full of memories.

“Some of the best memories would be going to Myrtle Beach my freshman year with the team. It is always a blast to go down there and play, but also spend time with friends. Again, winning the sectional championship and winning the first regional game are great memories,” Shoemaker stated.

According to Alexa, “Another great memory would be playing in our Ron Mathias tournament that Keyser hosts; we have won it both years that I have played in it. That includes last year's win against Bishop Walsh that went into extra innings. Just being apart of the 2021 team that went 28-5 and set the most wins record in a season, plus all the other records that both team and individual players set was a memorable experience.”

And how about that support from the community?

“The support from the town during last year’s season made it so much better. We had some of the biggest crowds ever which was awesome,” Alexa explained.

Shoemaker’s memorable experience at Keyser High School goes way beyond the softball diamond and basketball court. Academically, Alexa has taken advantage of the many opportunities afforded to her, something she knows will pay big dividends as she moves on to Potomac State.

According to Alexa, “Keyser high school has prepared me academically by offering multiple college classes and AP classes. I have been able to take six college classes throughout my time at KHS which have given me multiple college credits. In addition, there are the medical classes that are offered at the Mineral Technical Center.”

“Taking those medical courses has given me the opportunity to become a licensed CNA and a certified Patient Care Technician, along with becoming CPR certified. I'd like to thank Mr. Szafran for being an amazing teacher and making learning fun by doing labs and hands on activities. I would also like to thank Mrs. Owens and Mrs. Teets for teaching the medical classes and preparing me for my future in the medical field,” Shoemaker explained.

Alexa now heads to Potomac State with confidence in her abilities, on the field and in the classroom. Also, with the full confidence that her support network, that which has helped guide her along her journey, is fully intact and ready to double down.

“My biggest supporters would have to be my parents. They spend so much time and money just for me to play the sport I love and I am forever grateful for all their support. We have sacrificed a lot of family time to be on the ball field to give me the opportunity to be the best player I can be,” Alexa explained.

According to Shoemaker, “Also, Coach Craig Rotruck is one of my biggest supporters as he was my coach freshman year and helped me fine tune some of my skills and has always been able to provide me with an extra opportunity to work out and practice.”

“Another one of my biggest supporters would be my Cumberland Heat travel ball coach, Rick Twigg. He gave me the opportunity to play up on 18u as a 14 year old, which was a huge benefit going into high school and playing at that level,” Shoemaker detailed.

Alexa Shoemaker has already amassed an impressive resume, scholastically and athletically. With still her senior season to go, more will be added. Then it’s off to Potomac State, where, who knows, maybe records can be broken there.

At this point, I wouldn’t bet against it.