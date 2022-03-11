Not Frankfort's Night: South Harrison stops Falcons' bid for state title

CHARLESTON - It just wasn’t Frankfort’s night, and it was, in every way, South Harrison’s. The Hawks’ 30-4 advantage over the Falcons in the second half is most indicative of that.

For the first time since 1999, South Harrison can claim a regional championship and a ticket to the state tournament in Charleston with their 65-24 defeat of Frankfort at home Thursday night.

Clearly, the South Harrison Hawks and their faithful had been building for this night, the overflowing parking lot and Black and Orange explosion inside of a packed-to-the-rafters gym in Lost Creek sent that message loud and clear.

A 23-year state tournament and regional championship drought for South Harrison means no current Hawk was alive the last time it happened, in fact, they would have been at least five years away from being born. Thursday’s victory, in many ways, was a re-birth for the South Harrison program.

They’ve been dominant all-season, their now 23-1 record, the only blemish being a loss to St. Mary’s, shows that. The Hawks have earned the five seed and will face fourth-seeded Ravenswood on Tuesday at 11:15 in Charleston.

With the loss, Frankfort concludes their season with a record of 4-18.

“We lost to a very good team tonight,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated. “Our shots did not go and it seemed like they had an answer for every single thing that we did.

According to Slider, offensively, defensively, they’re a great team. They shoot the ball well, they play really good defense, and they’re just aggressive. So, everything we did, they had an answer for.”

If Slider was a bit emotional after the loss, he should be. The loss means an end to the Frankfort basketball careers of a group of seniors that includes his own son Peyton. It’s a group he’s watched play together from their literal basketball beginnings many, many years ago.

“It’s a great group of kids, I was just back in the back talking to just those four, Chase (McCoy) being the fourth, our video guy. I was telling them I remember watching them play on Saturday at the clinic and on Sunday afternoons,” Slider stated.

According to Slider, “I’ve loved being around them and the atmosphere of basketball with them, all the way through. I watched the other guys coach them and then had a chance to coach them myself. It’s been great, and it’s disappointing that it has to end on a loss.”

South Harrison established their dominance early, doubling up Frankfort in the first quarter to end the first eight minutes of play up 18-9. Next came a 17-11 Hawks’ advantage in the second quarter to give South Harrison a 35-20 half.

The entire second half belonged to the home team in a major way. South Harrison followed up a 15-2 advantage in the third quarter with an identical 15-2 advantage in the fourth quarter to outscore Frankfort 30-4 in the second half and earn the 65-24 victory.

In victory, the Hawks were led by Corey Boulden with 22 points and Noah Burnside with 17 points. Additionally, Austin Peck tallied eight points, Lucas Elliott seven points, Parker Bunch four points, and Caden Davis three points. Austin Hunt and Seth Klimas rounded out the Hawks’ scoring with two points each.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Cameron Lynch with six points, and Bryson Lane and Cameron Layton with five points each. In addition, Tyson Spencer tallied four points, and Luke Robinette and David Jackson two points apiece for the Falcons.

While Frankfort does indeed send out a special senior class, the cupboard in by no means bare for the future. In fact, many key contributors for the Falcons this season were underclassmen and/or will be returning next season. A solid junior varsity team and two-loss freshmen squad will contribute greatly to the talent pool.

“We have a lot of work cut out for us, because we’ve got to get the younger guys really moving. We played some pretty solid basketball in the month of February, particularly towards the end, we need to get the younger guys playing like that, from the start of the season,” Slider stated.

According to Slider, “Then hopefully they continue to get better as the season progresses, then by the time it’s March you’re playing your best basketball. So, that’s the key, getting those guys to do that. It will take a lot of hard work in the off-season.”