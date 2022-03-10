Keyser almost pulls off the upset at Wheeling Central

CHARLESTON - Beginning with their dominating performance in their sectional win at Hampshire, and continuing with quality play despite a loss at Berkeley Springs in the sectional final, Keyser took to the road at Wheeling Central on a bit of a roll. That roll continued once there with spirited, quality play.

In the end, however, Wheeling Central would get the 59-48 win in overtime.

As a result, Keyser’s bid to qualify for the West Virginia state basketball tournament, and season, came to an end. Coach Johnny Haines, however, couldn’t be any more proud of this team.

“I am. I told them, and I go back to the sectional championship victory over Frankfort a couple of years ago. The effort they gave, the turnaround the last couple of weeks, it was a loss, but they left it all out there. They played with the No. 1 team in the state and gave it their all. I was super proud to be their coach,” Haines explained.

Haines was asked to explain the turnaround these last three games.

“I just think in the little team bonding activities they’ve really come together and shown what they are capable of doing. We told them last night, if they had played like that all year, we probably would have won eight or nine more games. I just think they bought in and realized that it could be their last game and decided to step it up and play the way they’re capable of playing,” Haines stated.

Keyser started off with quality play in the first half and that quality play continued all the way through regulation play. It took until the overtime session for Wheeling Central to finally gain control of the game, and gain control they finally did, outscoring Keyser 11-0 in the extra session to get the 59-48 victory.

Keyser led 16-15 after one quarter of play and again by one point, 26-25, at the end of the game’s second quarter.

At the conclusion of the game’s third quarter, Wheeling Central came back to earn a very slim, one-point, 39-38 advantage. By the end of the fourth quarter, the two teams were tied at 48-48 heading into overtime where Wheeling Central dominated.

As WTRF TV put it, “The Wheeling Central boys’ basketball team survived the Golden Tornado that swept through East Wheeling Tuesday night and are now headed to the state basketball tournament.”

In victory, Wheeling Central was led by four players scoring in double figures. Ryan Reasbeck led the way with 17 points, followed by Michael Toepfer with 13 points, Leyton Toepfer with 11 points, and Caleb Ratcliffe with 10 points. Quenton Berlenski closed out the scoring with eight points for the Maroon Knights.

In the loss, Keyser was led by sophomore Drew Matlick with a team-high 14 points, followed by Noah Broadwater with nine points, and Hunter Van Pelt and Jacob Weinrich with eight points apiece. In addition, Mike Schell added four points, Braydon Keller and Seth Healy two points each, and Sammy Bradfield one point for the Tornado.

“They average 11 threes, and they didn’t have a three pointer the whole first half. Our kids came out, executed the game plan, and I’m super proud of them. They stepped up the defense, went in there relaxed, there was no pressure on us, and they did everything they asked us to,” Haines detailed.

Keyser attempted to hold for the last shot in regulation to create a game winner. Unfortunately for the Golden Tornado, it didn’t work out.

According to Haines, “We trusted in Noah (Broadwater) and Hunter (Van Pelt) the whole game. We did try to slow it down and execute it, but unfortunately, they got a turnover. We still had a chance to win, so that didn’t cost us the game. We didn’t want to run with them, we didn’t want to shoot with them, and they played into our game plan.”

The Keyser squad overall is a young team. The experience they’ve gained, and the way in which they’ve performed late in the season, bodes well for next year.

According to Haines, “Yes. We’re going to miss our seniors, we thank them 100 percent for all their effort, but we have a lot coming back, a nice core group. But we told them, you’ve got to start playing basketball right now together to get some team chemistry. I think that’s what we lacked this year. But, I think if they continue to grow, and play together, they will have a bright future.”