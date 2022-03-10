Huskies halt memorable season for Keyser

CHARLESTON - In a precursor of things to come, North Marion opened the game on an 8-0 run. The Lady Huskies never looked back.

With their classic pressure defense and ability to deliver on the offensive side as well, North Marion defeated Keyser 61-23 in opening round state tournament action, ending what has been a memorable season for the Lady Tornado.

“I thought we played really hard today. When we executed, I thought we looked really good out there. I was very pleased with how we played, as far as, when we moved the ball, we had good looks. We didn’t shoot the ball well, in the first half we were 3 for 22. I think we shot maybe 25 percent for the game,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.

According to Blowe, “But you can’t fault the effort of these girls and the rest of the girls in the locker room, I’m very pleased with the effort. North Marion has a really good team, Coach Parrish does a really good job. We just ran into a little bit of a buzzsaw today.”

North Marion head coach Mike Parrish was pleased with the defensive effort of his team, but sees need for improvement offensively if the Lady Huskies are going to compete for a state title.

“We did a great job in the first half forcing turnovers and getting out to a little bit of a lead there. I wasn’t too happy with how we were shooting layups, that’s going to have to get better. But, it’s good that we’re taking those layups,” Parrish explained.

According to Parrish, “Defensively I thought was good, offensively I’m not real happy with missed shots, and our shooting percentage. 1 for 16 from three, and missing all those layups, we’ve got to be better than that. If you want to be champions, you’ve got to make some of those shots.”

In victory, North Marion was led by two players scoring in double figures. Olivia Toland led the way with 19 points, followed by Emma Freels with 10 points. Additionally, Savannah Walls tallied eight points, Kennedy Beaty six points, Katlyn Carson five points, and Adyran Stemple four points. Finally, Addie Elliot and Brooke Markley added three points each, Sidney Megna two points, and Aubrey Hamilton one point.

In the loss, Keyser Aly Smith led the way for Keyser with eight points, followed by Alexa Shoemaker with five points. In addition, Maddie Harvey and Averi Everline tallied four points each, and Autumn Kerchner two points.

North Marion scored the first eight points before Aly Smith hit a layup for Keyser to make it 8-2 at the 3:17 mark of the first period. North Marion built an early 12-2 lead before Maddie Harvey hit a three pointer for Keyser to cut the lead to 12-5 with 1:44 remaining. It was 15-5 Huskies until Smith again made a layup to close out the quarter with North Marion in control 15-7.

The second quarter belonged almost entirely to North Marion. The Huskies again scored 15 points in the frame and Keyser remained scoreless in the frame until Harvey and Alexa Shoemaker hit back to back free throws with :37 and :12 remaining before the half. That 15-2 run game North Marion a convincing 30-9 lead at intermission.

North Marion opened the third period on a 9-0 run and in a span of 12:52 seconds dating back to the first half, the Huskies went on a 24-2 run in total. From that point, the Lady Huskies tacked on another nine points in the stanza, and Keyser got two free throws from Alexa Shoemaker, a layup from Autumn Kerchner, and a jumper by Averi Everline to close out the third quarter with North Marion in control 48-15.

In the fourth quarter, Keyser got two layups from Smith, a jumper from Everline, and two free throws from Shoemaker for eight points total. North Marion tallied 13 points in the frame to earn the 61-23 victory.

In terms of North Marion’s effectiveness, particularly on defense, there were really no surprises for Keyser, nothing tactically different they hadn’t prepared for.

According to Blowe, “The last six days of practice preparing for this game, I told the girls at halftime, I dare anyone of you to tell me something different they did that we didn’t prepare for. They’re just good. They’ve got really good players, they executed the game plan, and we didn’t execute ours.”

Blowe was proud of the effort displayed by his team.

“It was a different environment here, I thought we were a little tighter. I was hoping for an early basket to really settle us in. That didn’t come for awhile. We had layup opportunities early, if one of those go in, maybe it’s a different story in the first half. But in the first half, I thought we battled. There were just some opportunities that went by the wayside for us,” Blowe stated.

Blowe was asked if having the opportunity to have played North Marion in the regular season might have been beneficial for Keyser, “If it could have been worked out, it might have been a good thing. But, we’ve seen them a lot in the past, been successful in the past also.”

The loss does not dampen the overwhelmingly positive year the Lady Tornado have had. It was a year full of making memories and accomplishing big things. Sending this special senior class out with a trip to the state tournament, and giving returning players a glimpse of what they’re capable of, is just icing on the cake.

“I’m very pleased. From our trip to Orlando and Disney World this year, it was awesome, almost a week in Florida. That was a great, pretty much start to our season, I think that really got us on a roll. Our nine-game winning streak in the middle of the season and we were PVC, sectional and regional champions. I told the girls, they can never take that away from you. You can look back at that for the rest of your life, you were champions,” Blowe explained.

In the post-game press conference, seniors Alexa Shoemaker, Maddy Broadwater, and Aly Smith were questioned. As multi-sport athletes, Shoemaker and Smith have softball remaining, and Broadwater track. Each was asked to reflect specifically on their time spent as Lady Tornado basketball players.

According to Shoemaker, “It’s meant a lot, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. These girls have been there and made it an amazing four years. You can’t take away from our regional sectional, and PVC championships. We played really well. We’ve had really good seasons, this was by far my favorite season. Getting to spend it in Orlando with them and then coming down here, and getting the send-off we got yesterday, it was pretty awesome.”

“I agree with what she said, this season was definitely by far the best, with all the memories we have. I think we could have got farther, but I’m still proud we came here,” Broadwater stated.

According to Smith, “I definitely would not trade my four years of basketball for anything. We’ve all played for six years together, we all know each other very well, and we’re all really close. We have great friendships. We had a lot of fun this season at Disney. We did a lot for sectionals and regionals. I’ll never forget Maddy hitting the buzzer beater at Hampshire. It was definitely something I will never forget. I really just enjoyed my four years.

As Keyser ended a bit of a drought in getting back to the state tournament, Blowe was asked if he though the program was positioned well for similar results in the future.

“According to Blowe, “We have a lot of girls that contributed that were underclassmen today. It’s definitely going to hurt losing six seniors, five of them were starters, actually, pretty much six of them were starters because they have all started this season. It’s not going to be easy, but I hope these girls built the path for the other girls to see and strive to reach these goals in the near future.”