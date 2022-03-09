Down to the Third Quarter: Vikings top Frankfort in bid for state title

CHARLESTON - Frankfort topped Petersburg 11-10 in the first quarter. Frankfort topped Petersburg 5-4 for 7:35 seconds of the second quarter. Frankfort topped Petersburg 22-16 in the fourth quarter.

The problem for the Falcons was the four points Petersburg scored in the final 25 seconds of the first half, and the 13-3 advantage the Vikings gained over Frankfort in the third quarter.

That 17-3 run was the difference maker as Petersburg defeated Frankfort in Charleston 47-41.

With the win, Petersburg (21-4), the four seed, advances to the state semi-final game against Parkersburg Catholic (22-0), the one seed, on Friday, March 11, at 1 p.m.

With the loss, Frankfort (15-8) concludes their season.

It was the fourth meeting in total between the two squads this season. Petersburg defeated Frankfort in the regular season in Petersburg, in the sectional final on a neutral court in Moorefield, and at the state tournament on a neutral court in Charleston. Frankfort’s lone victory against the Vikings came at home in Short Gap.

The first quarter saw the two teams battle in the same way they have battled against each other all season. It was a back and forth affair, but Frankfort did indeed end the first eight minutes of play with an 11-10 advantage.

By the :25 mark of the second quarter, Frankfort still held a 16-14 advantage in the contest. In the last 25 seconds of the first half, however, a made jump shot, steal, and made layup propelled Petersburg to an 18-16 lead at intermission.

Petersburg would never look back. A 13-3 Viking advantage in the third quarter, one in which they absolutely shut Frankfort down in every way, gave Petersburg a 12-point, 31-19lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Petersburg lead would get as high as 14 points (43-29) with 2:42 remaining in the game. Frankfort would mount a fourth quarter comeback, but would get only as close as six points, the final 47-41 advantage for Petersburg.

In victory, Petersburg was led by Braylee Corbin with 13 points, followed by Kennedy Kaposy and Mackenzie Kitzmiller with nine points apiece, and Mickala Taylor with seven points. In addition, Sadie Dayton tallied six points, and Abby Alt one point to close out the scoring for the Vikings.

Petersburg made 15 of 43 field goals, two of nine three-point shots attempted, 15 of 30 free throws attempted, had 33 total rebounds, had 23 turnovers, 11 assists, two blocks, and 17 steals.

In the loss, Frankfort was led in double figures by Halley Smith with a game-high 14 points, and Larae Grove with 10 points. Next came Arin Lease with nine points, Emily Smith with six points, and Grace Scott with two points.

Frankfort made13 of 41 field goals, zero of six three-point shots attempted, 15 of 21 free throws attempted, had 36 total rebounds, had 27 turnovers, five assists, two blocks, and 10 steals.

And now, the post-game response from both teams:

Petersburg

“I thought this game was a lot like what we’ve seen throughout the season when we had played three times, once at our place, once at their place, and once at a neutral site. A lot to say, in terms of effort from both teams, physicality. It’s not always the prettiest, but we’re not as concerned with the pretty as we are with winning. So, we’re happy with the outcome,” Petersburg coach Jon Webster stated in the post-game press conference.

According to Webster, “Frankfort is a really solid ball club. We knew we were going to have to play well to beat them, and I thought the key honestly, was the third quarter. I thought our defensive pressure was as good as I’ve seen it. The effort from every girl that played in that quarter was fantastic.”

Neither coach lodged any vocal complaint, but there was at least a bit of disappointment that the first-round state-tournament opponent was such a familiar face, a team from their own region.

“I don’t know that it’s a complaint, but there’s definitely something that when you go to the state tournament, you expect to see a team from somewhere else that you’ve never seen before. But, that’s a sectional rival, so anytime that you’re going to have the opportunity to play a good ball club like that, and it means we have a chance to advance to the state semi-finals, I think we’re just excited to be at the state tournament,” Webster explained.

This is the second straight year in which Petersburg advances to the state-semifinals. The experience of last year, Webster believes, certainly helped his team with this go-round.

“There was a lot less new, and that was definitely a little bit comforting, because to me, in these scenarios, it’s about who can be comfortable. Last year, we had to go over the post-game interview process. We had to talk about how we were going to do introductions at the beginning of the game. All that stuff is just so new if you’ve not been here,” Webster explained.

According to Webster, “That part was all familiar. I think that was a huge thing, being comfortable playing out of our routine. Playing basketball at 11:15 on a Tuesday is not normal. Can we find some type of normalcy in the situation? I think the girls did a great job. We’re here to have fun, but when it’s time to play basketball, we’re ready to be focused on playing basketball.”

The players interviewed were in agreement that the experience of last year made things familiar and as a result, they were considerably less nervous and ready to jump right in to playing basketball.

In terms of Tuesday’s victory, Webster pointed to the final sequence of the first half, and that huge third quarter as the difference maker.

According to Webster, “I think the last minute of the second quarter was probably the turning point of the game. We were down two, we scored a basket, and then Kennedy (Kaposey) got a steal, and that put us up two as we were going into the half. Even though we weren’t down, emotionally at that point, I thought that gave us a big lift going into the locker room.”

“We carried some of that energy into the second half, and that led to the big third quarter for us,” Webster detailed.

The hallmark of the victory, and a trademark of Petersburg’s team all season, has been defense, both in terms of hustle and the ability to disrupt their opponents.

“We worked on a couple different presses, and we worked on a couple different coverages. That was one area where playing Frankfort, a familiar team, we knew a lot of things they were going to try and do offensively. We didn’t necessarily have to re-invent the wheel, but we did look at ways that we could guard the pick and roll that we hadn’t done,” Webster explained.

According to Webster, “It’s about trying to make people uncomfortable, and a lot of times that means making them play faster, but it doesn’t have to, it could just be about making them do things they don’t want to do. I thought we did a great job of creating some frustration, especially in the second half.”

Frankfort

“It’s hard to comment after a game like that. All I can say is today the best team won. I always believe that in sports. They won the game. I think I coached a great team, but today, they were just definitely the better team,” Frankfort coach Steve Willison stated in the post-game press conference.

It was definitely a game of two halves. The two squads were neck and neck in the first half, but in the third quarter, the wheels came off of Frankfort.

“I think what they did, they kind of shook us up a little bit, they started pressing. When they started pressing, we kind of got into a run and gun game, and that kind of threw us out of synch. They depend on that. They press you for that reason, so you will just come down and shoot a shot, rather than run your offense,” Willison detailed.

According to Willison, “We kind of fell into that trap a little bit. Then once we got down 10, we held it at 10, but that’s a hard hole to get out of. They did everything we asked them to. We worked on denying the ball and fouling, they did a good job of that. I think if it were a four or five point game, it would have been a little different, but 10 points was too hard to come back from.”

Willison was asked if there was disappointment in playing sectional opponent Petersburg for the fourth time, rather than an opponent from a different part of the state.

“No, I think all the girls were looking forward to it. We came out strong, we played strong. But, it’s hard to win a game when you have 27 turnovers. When you do that in a close game, it’s tough to come back from. But, I’m happy with them, I think at this point, they played as hard as they could,” Willison stated.

Despite the loss today that ended the season, Frankfort, under first year coach Steve Willison, and dealing with a mountain of setbacks, had a solid season overall with much to be proud of.

“I liked it a lot. I thought the girls played hard all season. Nobody kicked our butts all season, we were a good team, and we were in every game. I’m proud of the team. At the end of the day, the teams that played us knew we were there,” Willison explained.

Senior Halley Smith, who with the conclusion of track season coming up will have had a remarkable athletic career at Frankfort, summed up her overall experience as a Falcon.

“It’s definitely been memorable, and I’ll definitely never take any of it for granted, that’s for sure. In all the sports, I’ve had the best teammates, they’re always there for each other and have had my back. So, hopefully that will continue on for my last season of track. Hopefully next year, the team effort, in all aspects, stays through, even after these guys graduate, and even the freshman, as they’re coming up as well,” Smith explained.

Both Arin Lease and Larae Grove, also on the interview podium, were asked how the experience of this year will help propel both them and the team moving forward into next season.

“We just said in the hallway, the third time is a charm. We’re going to be back next year,” Lease stated.

“The offseason, it means a lot to us. We need to work hard as a team and be together, even in the offseason, working hard with each other. We love each other. We’re going to miss our seniors, but now it’s our turn to come back and get back to Charleston,” Grove detailed.

Building on the success and experience of this season, Willison likes what he sees for the future of Frankfort Lady Falcon basketball.

“I look forward to next year. We’re going to be a much different team than we are this year. We might be a little slower, but we’re going to be a lot bigger. We’ll be a strong team, rebounding, and I think, what Frankfort does, is we get here. But, I want to come here and win that first game. Next year, I believe we’ll be here again, but my goal is to get to those second or third games.”