Mineral County places eight on All-PVC basketball teams

MINERAL COUNTY - The Potomac Valley Conference released the Division I All-PVC teams for the boys and girls on Friday. Mineral County was well represented, placing a combined tally of eight players on the list. Also from the Mineral County ranks came both a coach of the year and player of the year, and a team champion.

For the girls, Frankfort’s Halley Smith was named the PVC player of the year. Also on the girls’ side, Keyser coach Josh Blowe was named the PVC coach of the year. In addition, the Keyser Lady Tornado were named PVC team champions.

Joining Smith on the All-PVC girls’ team from Frankfort is teammates Larae Grove and Arin Lease. Making the All-PVC girls’ team from Keyser was Alexa Shoemaker and Maddy Braodwater.

Rounding out the All-PVC girls’ team, all from Hampshire, is Izzy Blomquist, Hannah Ault and Liz Pryor.

For the boys, Frankfort’s Cam Layton and Bryson Lane were both named. Making the team from Keyser was Noah Broadwater.

Rounding out the All-PVC boys’ team is Gavin Barkley, Ty’Mir Ross, and Shawn Lord of Berkeley Springs. Making the list from Hampshire is Jenson Fields and Zack Hill.

Berkeley Springs’ Gavin Barkley was named the player of the year, coach Chad Brinegar the coach of the year, and the Indians were named team champions.