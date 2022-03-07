Keyser falls to Berkeley Springs in sectional final

BERKELEY SPRINGS - Fresh off a dominating, 58-35 victory over Hampshire on Wednesday, the Golden Tornado boys traveled to Berkeley Springs on Friday to take on the Indians in sectional final action. Keyser picked up where they left off at Hampshire with impressive play, in the end, however, the Black and Gold would fall to Berkeley Springs by a tally of 60-55.

It was the third meeting between the schools this season, with Berkeley Springs now holding a three to zero advantage in the season series. The Tribe topped Keyser 60-57 in Berkeley Springs on Jan. 29. Berkeley Springs again defeated Keyser 56-39 in Keyser on Feb. 2, and then of course, in the most important of them all, the Indians took the sectional final championship.

In addition to earning the Tribe the sectional championship, the win gives Berkeley Springs (18-5) a right to host a regional-co-final game against North Marion (12-9). Keyser (7-17), by contrast, must now travel to Wheeling Central (19-3) in the other regional co-final. Both games will be Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. The winners advance to the state tournament in Charleston. The losers will see their seasons end.

Keyser actually finished the first quarter up two points, 11-9, with five separate players entering the scorebook right out of the gate. Berkeley Springs got six points from Ty’Mir Ross in the opening frame.

The second quarter, however, belonged to Berkeley Springs by a 17-12 advantage, giving the Tribe a 26-23 lead at the half. Gavin Barkley had the most productive quarter on the court, scoring seven points. Jacob Weinrich led Keyser in the second frame with two three-pointers according for six points.

After intermission, the third quarter would also belong to the Indians with a 16-10 advantage giving the Tribe a nine-point, 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Keyser fought hard in the fourth period to mount a comeback, and the Tornado did outscore the Indians 22-18. The Black and Gold got as close as three points with over a minute to play, however, they would get no closer as the Indians held on for the 60-55 victory.

“We have kept a lot of games very ugly. These young men have bought in and leave it all out on the court. Hopefully they realize now the potential they have. If they execute the game plan like they did the last two game without a few mental lapses, then we will have a great chance to compete,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated.

In victory, Berkeley Springs was led by the dynamic duo of Gavin Barkley and Ty’Mir Ross. Barkley tallied a game-high 22 points, with the bulk coming in the second half. Ross tallied 19 points in total, with those points distributed somewhat easily between the game’s two halves.

In addition, the Indians earned eight points from Shawn Lord, five points from Holden Gurson, and three points each from Trevor Osborn and Gavin Young.

In the loss, Keyser was led in scoring by Noah Broadwater and Jacob Weinrich, each tallying 18 points apiece. Broadwater did it all with field goals and foul shots. Weinrich’s 18 points came off six three-pointers.

In addition, Braydon Keller earned five points, Jack Stanislawczyk and Mike Schell three points each, and Hunter Van Pelt, Alec Stanislawczyk, Sammy Bradfield and Dew Matlick two points apiece.

“Jacob is a great shooter. When asked to step up he does the best he can. He’s a senior and knows what is at stake. I think he is really zoned in and ready to help his team in any way. He was awesome down there and definitely kept us in the game,” Haines explained.

In Wheeling Central, Keyser will have a mighty challenge. For Haines, however, anything can happen, and he likes how is team is playing.

“It’s March Madness. Wheeling Central is a great program, not just this year but every year. They are a top three team in the state and everyone had us at the bottom. Keyser is playing for a regional championship, who would have thought that.” Haines stated.

According to Haines, “Anything can happen, we all trust in each other, trust in the big man above, and anything is possible, even a Tornado going through Wheeling. We will give them everything we have, that is for sure.”