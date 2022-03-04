Mineral, Grant county schools' girls basketball make history

CHARLESTON - Between Mineral and Grant counties, there are exactly four high schools. All four of those high schools - Frankfort, Keyser, Petersburg, and Union - field girls’ basketball teams.

To take it a step further, for the first time in history, all four will be playing in the same year in the West Virginia girls’ state basketball tournament.

Between the four regional schools, there will be representation from the area in three of the four Mountain State classifications. Keyser will be participating in class AAA as the sixth seed. Petersburg and Frankfort will be participating in class AA as the fourth and fifth seeds, respectively. Union, making their first ever trip to the state tournament in girls’ basketball, will be participating in class A as the eight seed.

Keyser will be competing in the class AAA field among the following eight teams: 1) Fairmont Senior (23-1), 2) Logan (22-2), 3) North Marion (22-2), 4) Nitro (15-8), 5) PikeView (16-7), 6) Keyser (17-7), 7) Philip Barbour (14-8), 8) Sissonville (11-13).

The Lady Tornado, as the sixth seed, will play another team from their own region, third-seeded North Marion, in game one on Wednesday, March 9 at 9:30. Keyser and North Marion have not met on the court this season.

Frankfort and Petersburg will be competing in the class AA field among the following eight teams: 1) Parkersburg Catholic (22-0), 2) Wyoming East (14-3), 3) St. Mary’s (19-5), 4) Petersburg (20-4), 5) Frankfort 15-7, 6) Summers County (16-7), 7) Charleston Catholic (10-10), 8) Buffalo (13-7).

This will be the fourth time this season that Frankfort and Petersburg will meet on the court, with Petersburg holding a two games to one advantage in the season series. In the sectional final, it took two overtime sessions for Petersburg to grab the win.

Union will be competing in the class A field among the following eight teams: 1) Gilmer County (12-2), 2) Cameron (21-4), 3) Tug Valley (17-5), 4) Doddridge County (19-6), 5) Webster County (19-5), 6) Tucker County (18-6), 7) River View (16-8), 8) Union (16-5).

