Lady Falcons defeat Trinity; headed back to Charleston

If the collective Frankfort Lady Falcons basketball program could put into four words what qualifying for the state tournament in Charleston means to them, the response would likely be, “It’s what we do.”

Despite every imaginable roadblock thrown their way this season, Frankfort did what Frankfort does, punched their ticket to the biggest show in the Mountain State. The roadblocks began with the biggest one right out of the gate, the loss for the season of last year’s Area Player of the Year Marie Perdew in game one. Then came ankle injuries to their two leading scorers at a pivotal time, and the coach having to sit out the sectional final game in the COVID protocol.

Speaking of the coach, it’s pertinent to note that Head Coach Steve Willison is in his first year, a newbie, certainly not to coaching, but to the Frankfort program. Willison, along with his assistant coaches Deb Smith and Erin McKenzie have done an excellent job at guiding the ship. In the end, though, advancement is earned on the court, and it’s the girls themselves that got the job done.

Playing on the road at Trinity Christian in Morgantown, the Lady Falcons faced crowd noise as loud as any heard in basketball in the Mountain State, not to mention a very spirited home crowd. They were not fazed. Frankfort was dominant throughout the entire affair, leading ultimately to a 58-35 victory.

After the game was tied up 2-2, Frankfort went on a run, ultimately leading to a 14-2 advantage at the end of the game’s first quarter. 10 of those 14 first quarter points would come from Arin Lease, who finished as the game’s leading scorer with 22 points in a tremendous performance.

Trinity did improve their play in the second quarter, topping Frankfort 12-8, but the Falcons still held a 22-14 lead at the half.

Frankfort did not allow Trinity to mount a comeback in the second half. They set the tone right out of the gate after intermission and went back to being on fire, dominating Trinity 20-6 in the third frame to take a 42-20 lead into the game’s fourth quarter. Frankfort would edge Trinity 16-15 in the final frame to earn the 58-35 victory, and with it, a trip to Charleston.

“I’m not sure any team has had the adversities we’ve had this year. Losing the top player in the area at the very beginning of the season, and having my two top players go down with ankle injuries late in the season. We’re just happy,” Frankfort coach Steve Willison stated.

Despite the adversities faced, Willison and his team remained confident throughout the season that Charleston would be in their cards.

“I think I told you in my first interview with you that all that matters is your last game, you want to win it. Now we’re three games away. We know there are some tough teams in the state, but we just feel like, we can play with anybody, we have the ability to do that. We can slow it down, we can run, we can do a lot of things,” Willison detailed.

According to Willison, “We look forward to going down and seeing what we can do.”

Willison praised the play of his squad against Trinity in the regional co-final, “I thought we were well-balanced. We put in a new offense to try and post our big girls more, and it really showed tonight. Our big girls really performed tonight. It really shows that our girls can adapt,” Willison explained.

“Halley (Smith) and Larae (Grove), our top scorers, really didn’t have the best game tonight, but they didn’t need to, we had other girls step up. And that was one of our flaws, a lot of games, we depended on them only. So, it was nice to see us spread the ball around,” Willison stated.

Frankfort was led in scoring by Arin Lease with 22 points, followed by Halley Smith with 15 points, Grace Scott with 10 points, and Larae Grove with nine points. Mackenzie Long closed out the scoring for the Falcons with two points.

In the loss, Trinity was led by SuCora Brown with nine points, followed closely by Jenna Barnett with eight points, and Avonna Brown and Ella Lynch with six points each. In addition, Kyndel Kisner tallied four points and Maggie Mercure two points.

“It’s one of those things where Arin Lease is playing well when it counts, because we need to have her at states do the exact same thing, and I think she can. I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do next year as well. She’s really growing in to being a good post player,” Willison detailed.

Willison commented on the atmosphere at Trinity, “My voice is really straining, because I tell you, they were unbelievable. I had to yell to my players all night telling them what to do. I had to yell about six times to the referee because he didn’t hear me.”

Frankfort now turns their attention to state tournament play.

“I don’t want to go there and lose the first game and come home. We want to go down there and get that second game. Our goal has always been, we’ve been telling the girls all season, when we make it to state, we want to win more than one game. That’s what we want to do.

It was announced shortly after the game that Frankfort had earned the five seed, and will play fourth-seeded Petersburg on Tuesday, March 8, at 11:15 a.m.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two schools with Petersburg currently holding a two games to one advantage this season. None, however, will be as important as the one that will take place on the game’s biggest stage.