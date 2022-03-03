Sectional playoffs: Keyser tops the Trojans on Sunrise Summit

ROMNEY - Prior to Wednesday’s Keyser at Hampshire sectional playoff game, Keyser and Hampshire had squared twice. Each team, playing against the other at home, earned identical 42-38 victories. This sectional final was the rubber match and as an elimination game, carried the most sway. Keyser started the game on fire with a 12-0 run and never looked back, earning the 58-35 victory.

It was a big win, both in terms of importance and dominance. In a season full of ups and downs, it’s safe to say this was the highest of highs, and the shot in the arm the Black and Gold needed to make a post-season run. The smile on Keyser coach Johnny Haines’ face said it all.

“We just told them it was a new season, with everyone starting out 0-0, whoever wanted it the most would win. I think the pressure was more on Hampshire than it was us. This was the most relaxed I’ve seen our team play. We had a little fun up at Luke Hoover’s with some team bonding activities, and if that’s what it takes to win games, they’re buying in, maybe we can make a little run,” Haines detailed.

Strategically, Keyser mixed it up, diversifying the game plan and throwing some different things in their arsenal against Hampshire in the always tough environment on Sunrise Summit.

“Our strategy was to come out, change it up, and do some things we haven’t done all year. I think our zone kind of frustrated them a little bit so we could take the inside game away. Also, when the Fields kid came in, we tried to go man. Props to our kids, they were up in their face, they made them miss shots, and also defense won the game for us,” Haines explained.

Offensively, Keyser was productive and consistent, scoring 14, 14, 14, and 16 points respectively in each of the game’s four quarters.

According to Haines,“It was a great, not only team effort, but when our guards are breaking down people, and getting our bigs the ball, we’re going to be successful.”

After that 12-0 run to start the game, Keyser would score two more and allow only five points from Hampshire to take a 14-5 lead at the end of the game’s first quarter. In the second quarter, Keyser again scored 14 points, and this time gave up 11 points to the Trojans, to take a convincing 28-16 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

After intermission, Keyser stuck with the trend of scoring 14 points in a quarter. The Golden Tornado topped Hampshire 14-6 in the third frame to build a 20-point, 42-22 advantage heading into the game’s final eight minutes. In that fourth quarter, it was more of the same, Keyser edged the Trojans 16-13 to earn the final, and convincing, 58-35 victory.

In the victory, Keyser was led in double figures by Noah Broadwater with 17 points, and Mike Schell with 12 points. One point shy of double figures, Hunter Van Pelt tallied nine points, followed by Drew Matlick with six points, and Braydon Keller with five points. Alec Stanislawczyk, Lonnie Pridemore, Sammy Bradfield and Patrick Liller added two points each, and Seth Earnest one point.

In total, 10 Golden Tornado hoopsters ended up in the scorebook.

In the loss, Hampshire was led by Alex Hott with 11 points, followed closely by Zack Hill with nine points. In addition, Easton Shanholtz tallied five points, Dom Strawn, Ashton Haslacker, and Jordan Hoffman three points apiece, and Jordan Gray one point.

According to Haines, “Noah has been there all year, he got in a little slump, but he’s a gamer. He comes in, doesn’t get rattle, and makes big plays. He’s only a sophomore, so there’s a bright future for him. Mike Schell, he’s as quiet a kid as there is, but he comes in, he battles, gives us good shots inside and out, I just give him props.”

While Haines was happy to heap praise on his players for a dominating performance, he also credited his coaching staff for such solid game planning.

“I’m going to give our coaching staff a little credit, we came out, we had a great game plan. We didn’t play two-three all year and it frustrated them, we got lucky and they didn’t hit shots. Coach Alkire and I are great friends, I got him tonight, but I hope we can make a run like Hampshire did last year. He said he would be right down there supporting me like I supported him last year,” Haines explained.

For his part, Hampshire coach Dan Alkire credited Keyser and Coach Haines on a job well done, “Hats off to Keyser, they played phenomenal tonight. They were prepared, Johnny is doing a great job. I love Johnny, he’s a stand-up guy, he’s a stand-up coach, and he had his kids ready to go. He had them prepared more than I did, and hats off to him and what he’s got going on.”

“We weren’t making shots tonight, and unfortunately, that was bad timing. Keyser, they were shooting well. I’m intrigued to see what their shooting percentage is going to be, because they shot pretty well,” Alkire explained.

With the win, Keyser (7-16) now advances to play at Berkeley Springs (17-5) on Friday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. The Tribe advanced after defeating Trinity Christian 64-44 at home on Wednesday.

In two meetings between the Golden Tornado and Indians this season, it’s Berkeley Springs with the two games to zero advantage. Berkeley defeated Keyser 60-57 at home on Jan. 29. Four days later, the Indians again defeated Keyser, this time at Keyser, 56-39.

The winner of the Keyser at Berkeley Springs sectional final will earn the right to host a regional co-final. The loser will have to travel for the other regional co-final.