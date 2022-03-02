Frankfort boys defeat Petersburg, advance in sectional play

SHORT GAP - On Tuesday night in Short Gap, Frankfort and Petersburg gathered for this year’s rubber match, with this being the most important of their three matchups. Frankfort fell at Petersburg 47-44 back on Jan. 4. At home in Short Gap on Jan. 29, it was Frankfort’s turn for a 50-36 win. Fast forward to the first-round of the sectional playoffs, Frankfort again earns a 52-40 victory.

With the win, Frankfort (4-16) advances to play Moorefield (9-12) at Petersburg Friday night in the sectional final. The winner of that game will host one regional co-final. The loser of that game will go on the road for the other regional co-final.

Frankfort maintained the upper hand throughout the entirety of the game. Frankfort fell behind late in the first quarter, but rallied to score the final five points of the quarter to earn a one-point, 16-15 advantage. Tyson Spencer led the way in the first frame with four points for the Falcons.

In the second quarter, with Cam Layton leading the way with six points, all off of foul shots, Frankfort again edged Petersburg, this time 12-8, to take a 28-23 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

After intermission, Frankfort went right back to work, edging the Vikings nine to six in a light-scoring period, to take an eight-point, 37-29 lead into the game’s final quarter. In that third frame, Layton again led the way with four points.

In the deciding fourth quarter, things got a bit closer, but Frankfort ultimately finish strong with a 15-11 advantage to earn the 52-40 victory. Spencer closed strong down the stretch with six fourth-quarter points

One key to the victory was foul shooting. Frankfort went 21 for 28 from the charity stripe, compared to Petersburg hitting only 10 of their 26 attempted shots from the free throw line.

“I thought defensively we played pretty solid. We rebounded really well, it wasn’t perfect, but we rebounded well. Defensively, we stayed in front of our guy, and forced them to really work the ball a lot. I don’t know if that helped take them out of the rhythm or what. That was the difference there,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

Overall happy with his team’s performance, Slider sees some room for improvement.

“We didn’t play very well with the lead, especially in the fourth quarter. Some of that is just our inexperience. I’m trying to tell them what to do on the sidelines, then once they cut our lead down to six points, we stepped it up. They fouled us a lot in the fourth quarter. We shot 21 of 28 from the foul line to help seal the deal” Slider explained.

In the victory, Frankfort was led by a trio in double figures. Cam Layton led the way with 15 points, followed by Tyson Spencer with 13 points, and Cam Lynch with 11 points. A trio of Falcons scored four points each, Bryson Lane, Luke Robinette, and David Jackson. Lane Lease finished out the scoring for Frankfort with one point.

In the loss, Petersburg was led by Slade Saville with a game-high 16 points. Next in scoring for the Vikings was Trace Rohrbaugh with 10 points, followed by Ian Vanmeter with nine points. In addition, Bumby Vanmeter added three points, and Bryson Coblentz one point.

“Cam Layton and Cam Lynch, both sophomores, are gaining experience like crazy right now because they’re getting a lot of court time. And it’s well deserved, both of them played really hard for us. It’s taken half the season to get them both on the court at the same time because we weren’t able to do that earlier. But, now they’re both playing well, on defense, and then that leads to offense for us,” Slider explained.

According to Slider, “Tyson Spencer, he’s been coming off the bench for us a good bit. I feel like he gives us a nice punch coming off the bench, and he did tonight. He helped us defensively, he did a nice job rebounding. He was keeping the guys in front of him defensively, which is always a bonus. Shortly after he got into the game, he had a nice little pull-up jumper that he hit, and everything just started flowing well for him.”

The Falcons now advance to face a familiar opponent, the Moorefield Yellow Jackets. Like with Petersburg, this too will be the rubber match between the two schools. Frankfort defeated Moorefield 63-49 in Short Gap on Jan. 13. Moorefield topped the Falcons 67-47 in Moorefield on Feb.1.