Petersburg clips Falcons' wings in 55-48 in double OT

MOOREFIELD - Petersburg’s Lady Vikings defeated Frankfort 57-51 in Petersburg on Jan. 11. Frankfort’s Lady Falcons defeated Petersburg 44-37 in Short Gap on Feb. 8. It should come as no surprise, therefore, that when the two teams battled it out in Moorefield for the sectional title, the game would be close. So, close, in fact, that it took Petersburg two overtime sessions to finally beat Frankfort 55-48.

Petersburg scored the first bucket of the game. Frankfort responded by going on a 10-2 run to gain a sizeable early advantage. Petersburg responded back, scoring 12 points to Frankfort’s three to close out the first quarter with a one-point, 14-13 lead.

In the second frame, the two teams battled it out shot for shot. With a narrow, 13-12 Frankfort advantage in the second quarter, the two teams went to their respective locker rooms deadlocked at 26-26.

Frankfort came out after halftime and gained some separation. With a 15-10 advantage for the Lady Falcons in the third quarters, Frankfort took a 41-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Petersburg answered in the fourth however, gaining a five-point, 8-3 advantage to tie the game and force overtime with the score tied 44-44 at the end of regulation.

Then came a scoreless first overtime session.

In the second overtime, it was all Petersburg. The Lady Vikings, the lower-seed and visiting team, but playing essentially in their own backyard at neighboring Moorefield, outplayed Frankfort in the second extra session to earn the 55-48 victory, and a sectional championship.

After the contest, Petersburg coach Jon Webster told the media, “That was classic Frankfort-Petersburg. Both teams just played so hard, for 40 minutes. Both teams left it all on the floor, and we were fortunate to pull that one out in overtime.”

Webster also told the media, “Intensity is through the roof in overtime, every possession feels so big. I thought both teams kind of felt that a little bit offensively. Our message in the first overtime was, settle down a little, take a deep breath. Enjoy this moment a little bit and go have fun. Let’s finish this thing.

In the win, Petersburg employed a balanced offensive attack, with five players scoring just at or near double figures. Braylee Corbin led the way for Petersburg with 11 points, followed closely by Mickala Taylor and Kennedy Kaposey with 10 points apiece, and Sadie Dayton and Mackenzie Kitzmiller nine points each.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Halley Smith with a game-high 20 points, followed by Larae Grove with 13 points. In addition, Arin Lease tallied seven points, Grace Scott added six points, and Emily Smith two points for the Falcons.

Despite their valliant efforts, neither Smith or Grove were playing at or near 100 percent, with both nursing similar injuries. In addition, Frankfort was playing without the services of head coach Steve Willison who was sidelined from the game under health protocol.

“I hate for coaches to make excuses. When you lose, you lose. But there was no doubt about it, we were not at full strength. Halley was in the same boat that Larae was in where she didn’t practice and her first game back was against Petersburg,” Willison explained.

According to Willison, “But, they both performed well, there’s no doubt about it. They always are pretty consistent. We need to now move forward and look to beat on the road a team we beat at home.

Willison knew his team would be mightily tested against Petersburg.

“We expected a battle. I felt like we would come out on top, I really did, but it just didn’t work out that way. When you go into overtime and neither team scores a point in the first overtime session, you know you had plenty of chances to win the game. We expected a close game, and at the end, one of them has to win,” Willison stated.

The decider in the second overtime, Willison feels, was momentum gained by Peterson early.

“They hit two shots, and from that point you could just see their energy grow, and our energy dampen. It’s not that we gave up, it’s just that very late our girls failed to foul Petersburg when they needed to in order to give themselves a chance,” Willison detailed.

Frankfort (14-7) now travels to face Trinity Christian in Morgantown on Thursday, March 3. Frankfort defeated Trinity 54-30 in Short Gap on Jan. 21. The Lady Warriors, however, are winners of nine straight games. Against Braxton County in their sectional final, Trinity jumped out to a 25-6 lead at the end of the first quarter en route to a 75-40 victory.

“I think that if we do what we are capable of athletically, it will be hard for them to compete with us. That being said, you go to their court, with officials we haven’t seen before, you never know what can happen. I believe we are a better team than them, we beat them by 24 earlier in the season. But, they are 18-6, they have a better record than us,” Willison detailed.

According to Willison, “So, they could have had a very bad game against us, that can happen. Now we go to their court and we could see a totally different team. I am practicing for that. I am not taking them lightly, but you know how kids are, they have the ability to take teams lightly. But, I definitely am not. On the road, I know how tough it can be.”

“To win the game, we need to execute offensively, and put pressure on them. We need to run and take them out of that half-court game they like to play,” Willison detailed.