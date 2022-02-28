She closes her eyes, she shoots, she scores! Broadwater puts Lady Tornado over the top

KEYSER - With 7.7 seconds remaining on the clock, and her team down 41-40, Keyser’s Alexa Shoemaker grabbed a rebound off a Hampshire foul shot, and with a protective plastic shield on her face protecting a healing broken nose, turned, and began an expedient trek down the court.

It took Shoemaker exactly seven dribbles to get the ball to just right of the top of the key on the Keyser side of the court. There, Shoemaker, with a perfectly placed bounce pass in traffic, delivered the ball to her cousin Averi Everline. Everline, receiving the ball beyond the three-point line on the right side, with a couple of steps and a dribble, immediately drove the baseline towards the basket.

Everline put the ball into the air but the shot fell short of the basket. Now functioning as a perfectly placed pass, the ball fell into the waiting arms of Maddy Broadwater, who was positioned directly under the basket. Broadwater, with her eyes closed, shifted a little to the left and immediately banked a left-handed shot into the basket, a split-second before the buzzer sounded.

Broadwater’s shot gave Keyser the 42-41 sectional final victory over Hampshire, and at that precise moment, pandemonium ensued on the gym floor at KHS. Simultaneously, the Lady Tornado quint was swarmed on the court by teammates, their coaching staff, and the Keyser Krazies student section.

“I told Averi to shoot it and then it kind of came down. So I just kind of grabbed it, then I closed my eyes, and I don’t really know what happened. I closed my eyes, the next thing I know it went through the net. I wasn’t sure if the clock was over, but I looked and everyone started cheering,” Maddy Broadwater detailed.

Broadwater confirmed it was the first time she had ever won a game at the buzzer. It came at no better time. With the victory, Keyser will now host Wheeling Central on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., as opposed to being forced to travel to juggernaut North Marion. With a win on Tuesday, at home, Keyser can advance to the state tournament in Charleston.

“We were trying to get Maddy to be aggressive all night. Blomquist held her in check more than most people do, especially man to man. But, credit to Maddy, she’s a senior, a three-year starter on this team, she’s never quit battling,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.

According to Blowe, “The way we rebounded tonight, it was amazing. That was number one on our board tonight. Rebound and get to loose balls and we win the game. An offensive rebound won this game tonight.”

An enthusiastic Blowe jumped highly into the air and fist pumped seven times in the seconds after the victory. It was the release of 32 minutes worth of tenseness as neither team could gain much of an advantage or any real separation throughout the contest.

The first quarter ended with 10 total points scored and Keyser holding a slim, 6-4 advantage. The second quarter was much different as the two teams tallied 28 points, with Keyser again holding a slim, two-point, 20-18 advantage.

If Keyser held the slightest advantage at the conclusion of the first and second quarters, the third quarter played out much differently. That third frame saw the Lady Trojans outscore Keyser 11-6 as Hampshire earned a three-point, 29-26 advantage heading into the game’s fourth quarter. In the deciding fourth quarter, the Lady Tornado outscored Hampshire 16-12 to earn the 42-41 victory at the buzzer.

Entering the contest, Blowe knew his Black and Gold squad would be in for a battle. On Jan. 24, Keyser defeated Hampshire 53-49 at Hampshire. On Feb. 7, Keyser defeated Hampshire 45-32 at Keyser. As the old adage goes, however, it’s hard to beat the same team three times in a season.

“The first time, we were missing two starters. The second time, they were missing Blomquist. So, neither team really had their full compliment of players in either game. We knew it was going to be tough,” Blowe explained.

According to Blowe, “This environment was amazing. Credit to our student section. Credit to Hampshire’s student section. We knew it was going to be tough. They have a good team, and it’s a young team, they don’t have any seniors. We have six seniors, and we just wanted this so bad for our senior class.”

The play of the seniors was huge for Keyser. Senior Alexa Shoemaker led the way with 12 points, senior Maddy Broadwater was next with nine points, including the deciding bucket, and senior Janiah Layton eight points. In addition, senior Rebekah Biser tallied four points and senior Aly Smith two points. Junior Everline was the only non-senior scorer, adding seven points in the win.

In the loss, Hampshire was led by Izzy Blomquist with a game-high 15 points, followed by Hannah Ault with eight points, and Liz Pryor and Carisma Shanholtz six points each. Additionally, Jaden Kerns added four points, and Kora McBride two points for the Trojans.

“Credit to our team. I’m just so excited for these girls. They’ve worked so hard. We have a lot of three-year varsity starters on this team who have never been able to cut down a net. That’s just amazing to see them be able to do that. To see the excitement and the joy they have on their face for the game of basketball, it’s just amazing tonight,” Blowe explained.

Keyser’s regional co-final opponent, Wheeling Central Catholic, will come to Mineral County Tuesday with an overall record of 9-14. They have, however, won five of their last eight games. Also on Friday, Wheeling Central fell to North Marion (21-2) by a score of 82-45 in their sectional final.

“We traveled last year in for the regional co-final and that was no good. We didn’t want to be the team that traveled this year. We tried it last year, and we were no good at it. So, we wanted to stay home this year. Hopefully we get another huge crowd out, and hopefully we put the ball into the basket a little bit better than we did when Wheeling Central comes here,” Blowe detailed.