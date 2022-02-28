Keyser, Frankfort bowlers make their mark in bowling showcase

CUMBERLAND - Saturday afternoon, teams from eight area schools participated in the Area Showcase at White Oaks Bowling Lanes in Cumberland.

Those eight teams included Frankfort, Keyser, Fort Hill, Allegany, Mountain Ridge, Lighthouse Christian Academy, Calvary Christian Academy, and Bishop Walsh.

After the final pin was set, and the scoresheets tallied, Frankfort and Keyser enjoyed success in both the boys’ and girls’ events. Frankfort finished in first place in the actual boys’ competition and in third place in the girls’ competition. Keyser finished in fourth place in the actual boys’ competition and in fifth place in the girls’ competition.

The following represents the actual boys’ competition team results: 1) Frankfort (154.5), 2) Allegany (141.5), 3) Mountain Ridge (117.5), 4) Keyser (100.5), 5) Fort Hill (95.0), 6) Lighthouse Christian Academy (65.0), 7) Calvary Christian Academy (41.5), 8) Bishop Walsh (40.5).

Game one scores for the Frankfort boys were (750 total): Tyler Barnhart (279), Marshall Smith (163), Malakye Liller (159), Robert Shirey (149).

Game two scores for the Frankfort boys were (805 total): Robert Shirey (214), Tyler Barnhart (213), Jacob Rice (201), Ashton Sgaggero (177).

Game three scores for the Frankfort boys were (911 total): Ashton Sgaggero (269), Jacob Rice (244), Tyler Barnhart (218), Robert Shirey (180).

Game one scores for the Keyser boys were (628 total): Gage Thompson (178), Isaac Robinson (160), Bryson Bush (158), Scott Helsley (132).

Game two scores for the Keyser boys were (595 total): Gabe Thompson (159), Nathaniel Bowers (148), Bryson Bush (146), Isaac Robinson (142).

Game three scores for the Keyser boys were (580 total): Gage Thompson (185), Bryson Bush (161), Keenan Redman (139), Tahlton Redman (95).

The following represents the actual girls’ competition ream results: 1) Allegany (162.5), 2) Fort Hill (119.5), 3) Frankfort (108.0), 4) Lighthouse Christian Academy (106.5), 5) Keyser (84.5), 6) Mountain Ridge (78.0), 7) Bishop Walsh (53.0), 8) Calvary Christian Academy (48.0).

Game one scores for the Frankfort girls were (548 total): Cassandra Wolford (170), Payton Liller (128), Bella Ritchie (127), Lexis Borror (123).

Game two scores for the Frankfort girls were (458 total): Bella Ritchie (139), Cassandra Wolford (134), Payton Liller (111), Marissa House (74).

Game three scores for the Frankfort girls were (555 total): Bella Ritchie (167), Cassandra Wolford (162), Payton Liller (133), Lexis Borror (93).

Game one scores for the Keyser girls were (472 total): Zoey Braithwaite (145), Jasmine Robinson (129), Haleigh Welch (105), Tiffany Moon (93).

Game two scores for the Keyser girls were (472 total): Jasmine Robinson (163), Zoey Braithwaite (140), Haleigh Welch (97), Kyra Biser (72).

Game three scores for the Keyser girls were (449 total): Zoey Braithwaite (138), Jasmine Robinson (112), Pyro Cumberland (102), Tiffany Moon (97).