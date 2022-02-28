Catamounts rebound after dropping opener to USC Sumter

Roy Harper

Special to the news Tribune

SUMTER, S.C. - Tyler Henshaw knows how to make an entrance. Making his first collegiate start, the freshman delivered a stellar performance as he delivered a complete game, two-hit shutout over NJCAA Division I No. 5 ranked Walters State Community College.

Henshaw was dialed in from the opening pitch as he threw 84 pitches, 60 of which were strikes as he kept the powerful Senator lineup off balance.

"It was beyond impressive," said Potomac State head coach Doug Little. "For him to have that type of performance in his debut is really amazing."

Impressive indeed as just two hits from Landon Slemp were all the offense Walters State was able to muster.

"I felt really good today, Dylan (Perry) and Trevor (Thomas) made a couple of great plays in the first inning, and Anthony (Swenda) made another in the second that really set the tone," said Henshaw.

"I had all my stuff going and I could locate pretty well. Everybody was behind my back. I was trying to let them hit the ball, I knew our defense was going to make the plays. Caleb (Taylor) called a great game behind the plate, he's the reason I was so dominate today," added Henshaw.

Potomac State had a chance to open the scoring in the third inning as a pair of hit-by-pitches opened the inning, a single from Josh Hoffman loaded the bases, but WSCC starter Wesley Scott struck out the next two hitters. Swenda then lined a ball that seemed destined for the outfield grass but it was snared by a nifty play from shortstop Caleb McNeely.

Scott was equally impressive on the day as the sophomore struck out nine, walked two and allowed just five hits.

The Catamounts took the lead in the fifth inning as Thomas led off with an infield single. Hoffman moved Thomas to second with a sacrifice bunt, and after a strikeout Caleb Taylor delivered an opposite field single that scored Thomas making the score 1-0.

One run would be enough as Henshaw closed the game retiring the final seven hitters of the game.