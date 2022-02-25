Potomac State opens baseball season on the road Saturday

Roy Harper

Special to the News Tribune

By Roy Harper- Potomac State College

KEYSER - Long winters effect everyone different. For Potomac State’s head baseball coach Doug Little, all it does is delay the inevitable of the opening day of baseball season.

“It’s been a long winter. I think they get longer each year,” said the 25-year skipper. “But when this time of season finally gets here it give you some comfort and a routine that all baseball people look forward to.”

Little knows that despite the long clicks of the clock each snowy season, on the other end is what he looks forward to most: playing games.

“Most people really don’t realize how much time and effort we spend preparing for this time of year. I have people stop me in the store and ask when baseball starts. I tell them it started in August.”

Since classes began on the Keyser campus in August, Little along with assistant coaches Don Schafer (23rd season) and Jamison Jones (first season) have worked with a group of 40 young men six days a week preparing for the season that kicks off on Saturday.

“Our guys give us everything they have for 10 months a year. College baseball is truly a grind, but the guys in our program past and present have bought in and really embrace the long year and the hard work.”

The traditions of the baseball program at Potomac State have mostly been established by Little. A program known for hard work, player development and winning is a nice reputation to have. Despite all the success, Little has an eye on the future and the program continues to grow.

“We have things in our program that we had not previously had, like our own indoor facility, three new pitching machines, a new radar gun etc. As we look down the road things, what we need to add are more improvements to our facility and the most obvious of those is adding artificial turf.”

“I really hope that a project like that can become a priority for our program.”

The 2022 season at Potomac State begins with the same high aspirations after a 35-8 record a year ago.

“Each team has its own identity, and this team seems like they have something to prove.”

So, what gives Little cause for optimism as the 2022 season is set to begin?

“I like our guys,” he says. “This group has put in the time, have been very coachable and grown as a group. I think that we can be a decent team.”

Last season the Catamounts had significant depth on the mound that they had not seen in some time; this season Little is again hopeful about his staff.

“It's so hard to find solid pitching, he lamented. “We feel like we have some decent arms and some more guys on the back end that are on the cusp of being really good.”

One arm that Little will not have the luxury of calling on is Brandon Schaeffer. The lefty now pitches in the ACC for the University of North Carolina as their Friday night starter.

During his career Schaeffer was as good as anyone in the country with a 7-1 record and an ERA of just 1.82 his first season and in his final season he again went 7-1 with a 0.94 ERA.

At the top of the rotation will be a pair of returners who both had a record of 6-0 a year ago.

Avery Heiple (Somerset, Pennsylvania) and Robert Kelley (Vienna, Virginia) both return and set the tone for the entire pitching staff. Unfortunately, Heiple will start the season watching from the side as he is bouncing back from arm issues. In 2021 Heiple struck out a team-high 80 batters in just 38 2/3 innings work.

“We look for him to be back soon. He is so improved from where he started his first season, so much more confident. He had a stellar spring a year ago and I think he is poised to have a breakout season.”

No issues for Kelley who is ready to be the opening day starter for PSC. The young right-hand pitcher had an impressive season in 2021 and has the look of a frontline starter as he struck out 47 in 44 innings pitched.

“I swear he would pitch everyday if he could. He definitely pitches with an edge,” said Little. “He has a live arm, and he continues to get better. We think he can win a lot of games and be a mainstay in our rotation again this season.”

Returners Dalton Benson (Fairfield, Virginia), MacHugh Messier (Madison, Connecticut), Matt Kerns (Capon Bridge), James Riddel (Weyers Cave, Virginia), and Jared Adams (Jefferson, Georgia) are expected to take on an expanded role in 2022.

Little also can't wait to see what a group of freshmen can do this season on the mound.

The freshmen Little believes are ready to contribute are Jake Arnold (Hummelstown, Pennsylvania), Alexander Meckley (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania), Tyler Henshaw (Brockport, New York), Chase Lautne (Pittsburgh), Owen Keim (Herndon, Pennsylvania), Jackson Harless, (Hurricane) and Chris Curler (Denton, Maryland).

One loss for the Catamounts will be Jackson Taylor (Berryville, Virginia), who suffered an arm injury in January.

“We all know that in baseball, it all starts on the mound,” said Little. “This group of pitchers really has a chance to keep us in games and all have a high ceiling to continue to develop and get better.”

When it comes to scoring runs this season, the Catamounts are faced with replacing some big shoes.

Heart of the order players Dale Houser (Millersburg); Zack Whitacre, (Radford); and Graham Brown (Coastal Carolina); have all moved on to the NCAA level and between the three of them they accounted for 164 hits and 179 runs scored.

Two years ago, Houser was one of the top hitters in all NJCAA Division 1 Baseball, leading the country in hitting for much of the season and a year ago Brown was second in all NJCAA baseball with a .496 batting average.

“That is a lot of offense that needs to be replaced,” said Potomac State assistant coach Don Schafer. “Those three guys really paced the attack a year ago and obviously it puts some pressure on players who were part-time guys a year ago to really step up their game. Fortunately, we have a group who welcomes the challenge and are ready to take their turn to be prime-time guys.”

Returning from a year ago will be five covid-sophomores who will all be in the mix for the Catamount line up.

Caleb Taylor (Morgantown), Devon Neal (Morgantown), Preston Taylor (Charleston) Josh Hoffman (Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania), and Trevor Thomas (Wheeling) all look to garner heavy playing time for PSC.

“You can’t put a price tag on experience, and this group has been through the paces a few times over,” said Schafer.

Other returners include Anthony Swenda (Bridgeport, Pennsylvia), Chance Satcho (Pittsburgh), Dakota Miller (Newport, Ohio), Bryce Turner (Broadway, Virginia), Ryan Shoemaker (Keyser) and Jack Hoeymans (McLean, Virginia), all of whom flashed some brilliance in the fall seasons and last spring and look to take the step up to be major contributors.

Other returners, Dylan Perry (Sykesville, Maryland), Clay Maholic (Morgantown), Cory Ashby (Oakland) and Liam McKenzie (Keyser) all add depth and provide some matchup advantages for this 2022 season.

Newcomers Brady Whitacre (Short Gap), Aiden Milton (Hedgesville), Noah Farrar (Huntington) Dalton Short (O’Fallon, Missouri), Gage Bibey (Belington), Morgan Little (Keyser), Hayden Baldwin (Moorefield), Koice Quintanilla (Harrisonburg, Virginia), Seth Arnold (Weirton) and Austin Prior (Middletown, Delaware) fill out the roster of position players.

Around the horn, Devon Neal was the primary first baseman in 2021, but he is currently injured, and his return has yet to be determined.

There is depth at first base as Morgan Little and and Dylan Perry provide some capable options for the Catamounts.

At second base, Graham Brown was the everyday starter as year ago. Perhaps no position is more up in the air than this spot.

Bryce Turner, Chance Satcho and Koice Quintanilla all look to compete for the position.

At shortstop, Trevor Thomas gets the nod after a year of platooning at first and third base, as well being a starter on the mound.

“Trevor is a mature player,” said Schafer. “His growth has been remarkable; he has worked so hard to become a really good player and we will count on him every day.”

The hot corner is settled as returner Anthony Swenda gets the nod while freshman Hayden Baldwin provides depth.

“Anthony plays with a composure and confidence that is infectious,” said Schafer. “In my opinion, he could be a big-time performer.”

Behind the plate, Caleb Taylor looks to again this season get much of the playing time.

“Caleb is a gritty, old-school gamer,” says Schafer. “He comes from the mold that is becoming harder and harder to find; kids that just love to play. He also really catches the ball and calls the game well. But his offense is what sets him apart from other catchers.”

Providing depth for Taylor will be newcomers Brady Whitacre, Aiden Milton, Noah Farrar, Dalton Short and Liam McKenzie.

In the outfield, Potomac State has some serious talent. And not just the starters.

“This group can do multiple things to help us win,” said Schafer. “There are lots of moving parts to figuring out any lineup and having so many good players in the outfield makes it tough, but it is better than the alternative.”

Josh Hoffman made the jump to the outfield a year ago and quickly became one of the better centerfielders in Region 20.

“He really can go and get the ball,” says Schafer. “His game is so much better than it was a year ago at this time. He can run, he can hit and play defense and does them all at a high level. He really sets the tone for this team.”

Jack Hoeymans and Dakota Miller look to man left and right field respectively.

“These two have all the tools,” praises Schafer. “We are counting on them; we have supreme faith in them and I think both are legitimate DI guys at the next level.”

Backing them up will be Austin Prior, Cory Ashby, Preston Taylor, Ryan Shoemaker and Clay Maholic

“There is a lot of talent in that list,” said Schafer. “There is not one guy there that cannot help us win games and from time to time all will be asked to do so. I like their athleticism and the depth they give us.”

Potomac State’s spring schedule returns to a more traditional schedule after last season’s ever changing look due to Covid-19. The return makes for a better routine for the Catamounts.

“We have stressed to our guys that this year, even though things are trending in the right direction, we still may have to start and stop if we have a covid case, or if other teams do,” says Little. “We just have to be ready for anything - games being moved, changed or canceled will hopefully be less frequent this season - but we just have to be prepared to deal with it.

“Everyone has been through so much the past three seasons, we still have to do our part to remain safe, but the fact that we get to play again is so refreshing,” said Little. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Catamounts open the season Feb. 26-27 with a pair of games each against USC-Sumter and Walters State in Sumter, South Carolina. The following weekend a four-game series at Louisburg, North Carolina, and then a midweek game at Eastern Mennonite precedes the Catamounts’ home opener March 12 for a pair of games with CCAC-Boyce beginning at 1 p.m.