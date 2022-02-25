Frankfort freshmen finish an impressive 15-2

KEYSER - Freshmen basketball often gets overlooked by the masses. Of course varsity gets the headlines, junior varsity gets a little love, but freshmen teams, seen especially as developmental in nature more than anything, tend to get the crumbs. It’s like that everywhere. When a freshmen team has the success overall that the Frankfort freshmen boys’ basketball team has had, they deserve recognition.

15 wins against 2 losses. Any team, anywhere, would likely be happy with those results. When it’s a team that consistently finds itself pitted against schools three and four times their size, it’s doubly, maybe triple impressive. 15-2 is how the Falcons ended up. Those two losses, Hedgesville and University, two of the biggest schools in the state.

Frankfort frosh coach Matt Miller has high praise for his Frankfort squad. He knew right away they were a special unit and that success was likely.

“The season went great. When I had the kids the first couple days of practice, I knew we had a solid team on our hands, with the ability to be a very good team throughout the season. It was a team that came in very fundamental, which meant we didn’t have to start from scratch. We could get into more in depth things,” Miller explained.

“As a freshmen coach, I think it’s more important to developmental fundamentals first, and worry about game-planning and all that second. But, with this group of kids, they came in with a good sense of fundamentals,” Miller stated. “They knew how to slide their feet on defense, dribble the ball and protect the ball properly, things like that. So, I was really excited about what could possibly happen.”

Things started happening immediately. The results were good from jump. The team started winning, and the winning continued throughout the entire season.

According to Miller, “Then, what really happened is that our kids bought in to what we were doing. Sometimes, it takes a couple of weeks to get that buy in. With this group, they bought in on day one. We preach early defense, defense, defense. We especially preach man to man defense, and those kids bought into that, it was a huge factor in our success.”

“Once the games got started it was obvious that these kids play so hard. One other thing that is unique with this group is that they genuinely like playing with each other. They have great chemistry and really enjoying playing alongside each other,” Miller stated.

Miller doesn’t underestimate the role that having a solid foundation played in the team’s success. It allowed them to move to more advanced techniques and strategies quicker.

“Coach (Kevin) Shupe at the Middle School did a really great job with them. Coach will tell you, he’s a football guy that was asked to coach basketball. So, what he had to do was teach fundamentals. Also, a few of these guys play on some travel basketball squads, so they learn there as well. But, our Middle School program did a really good job with them. Coach Shupe had them for three years.”

Matt Miller is the head coach and he is assisted by Kevin Shupe, Paul Miller, and Joel Knotts. Coach Shupe from their Middle School days moved up with the team so to speak to assist.

Again, you can’t talk about how impressive the success of that 15-2 record is without considering the size of the teams the Frankfort frosh played.

“With the possible exception of Northern, which is comparable to us, all the other schools we play, every one, is bigger than us. We play West Virginia AAAA and AAA teams, plus there are some Maryland teams that are that equivalent. We have to play those teams. I don’t know of any other AA or A freshmen teams in our general area,” Miller detailed.

No matter the opponent, or the size of the school faced, the young Falcons were not deterred.

“They are not intimidated in the least. They play hard every game. Even in our two losses, we were up by one at halftime at Hedgesville in a very tough environment. The other game against University, they were just so deep. We had it to around six around halftime, then they just exploded with their depth,” Miller explained.

In addition to being fundamentally sound, and in addition having confidence in their abilities, another factor contributing to the team’s success is their unselfishness.

According to Miller, “The cool part about this group is that they don’t care who the high scorer is or who gets the credit. They just want to win. In the first game, Lane Lease scored 21 points. The next game the high scorer was Jake Layton with 18 points. Then, the next game, Jacob Nething had 15 as the high scorer. The last game of the year, Uriah Cutter lead us in scoring.”

“So, we had four or five guys that were capable of putting in double figures. And in a freshment game, 10 points or more is a lot, due to the fewer minutes of play,” Miller detailed.

As for the future, certainly it looks bright for this group.

According to Miller, “They have the opportunity to be very successful in the future. We ran 11 deep as a team this year, and if they stay together, combined with some sophomores that we have and some incoming freshmen that we’ll have, they have a chance to be extremely successful. But, it’s going to take a continued work ethic, and some time to develop multiple skills.”

Remember the names of the Frankfort frosh fighting 11, these kids are going places.: Lane Lease, Jake Layton, Jacob Nething, Uriah Cutter, Darius Gray, Dean Shupe, Bryer Michaels, Wesley Brinker, Kameron Bradshaw, Brandon Hoppert, and Zack Davis.