Biser tapped to coach PSC cross country

KEYSER - Christopher Biser will serve as West Virginia University Potomac State College’s new head coach of the men’s and women’s cross country teams.

Athletic director Amanda Larkin made the announcement of the appointment, saying Biser brings approximately 10 years of cross country coaching experience to the college.

“We are thrilled to have Chris as a member of our coaching staff. Not only does he bring an enthusiasm and knowledge of the sport but also, he knows the region and has already established relationships with many of the areas where prospective student athletes live. I’m very excited to see Coach Biser build on the foundation and success the program was able to show this fall,” said Larkin.

She believes that the terrain in West Virginia and Western Maryland provides some of the best training grounds for distance runners, which Biser will be able to use to help the cross country program grow and compete with other top programs in the region.

Biser ran for the cross country program at the Davis and Elkins College for four years during which time he was selected for the “Balanced Man Scholarship.”

After college, Biser relocated to the Cumberland area and in 2012 accepted the job of head boy’s and girl’s coach cross country coach for Allegany High School (AHS). During his time there, Biser revitalized the cross country program and has been able to find consistency and success with both his boys and girls programs qualifying for states on a yearly basis. Biser’s programs at AHS have produced four school record holders along with numerous athletes that have gone on to run in for NCAA Division I, II and III college programs; two of which have qualified for Nationals.

“I am looking forward to the next step in my coaching career and being able to coach athletes at a very competitive level. I’m looking forward to the challenge of getting the program numbers back up and being as competitive as the program has been in the past,” said Biser. “I want to thank athletic director Mandi Larkin and the kind staff at PSC for this opportunity and I look forward to hitting the recruitment hard in the spring with the goal of filling both teams.”

Coach Biser will begin the recruiting process immediately with the intention of competing with a full roster in fall of 2022.

For more information about the program and running at WVU Potomac State College, visit potomacstatesports.com or contact Coach Biser at christopher.biser@mail.wvu.edu.