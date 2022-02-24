Frankfort, Keyser boys head to sectionals next week; here's how they got there

MINERAL COUNTY - This coming week, the Frankfort Falcons and Keyser Golden Tornado boys will begin sectional playoff play. Frankfort is slated to host Petersburg in Short Gap on Tuesday, March 1. Keyser is slated to travel to Hampshire on Sunrise Summit on Wednesday, March 2.

While the sectional seedings and subsequent sectional matchups were determined this week, between last week and this week, there were still regular season games to play for both squads.

In Frankfort’s case, the Falcons lost two straight in that span. First, a home loss to Hampshire by a score of 46-31 on Friday, Feb. 18. Next, the Falcons traveled to and lost at Berkeley Springs 68-50 on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Frankfort did have one final regular season game scheduled at home against Bishop Walsh on Feb. 24, but it was cancelled due to inclement weather,

As a result, Frankfort has finished their regular season with a record of 3-16. The Falcons lost eight straight games to start the season, then won two of their next three. A four-game skid was then followed with another win, and then came the three straight losses to end the season.

Frankfort’s wins were against Moorefield, Petersburg, and Keyser, in that order.

In Keyser’s case, the Golden Tornado lost three straight in that span. First, a road loss to Tucker County by a score of 52-46 on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Next, the Tornado fell at home to Allegany 57-32 on Friday, Feb. 18. Finally, Keyser fell on the road at East Fairmont 61-40 on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

As a result, Keyser has finished their regular season with a record of 6-16. The Black and Gold opened the season by winning four of their first five games. Keyser then lost five straight games, subsequently won two of the next four, and then dropped eight straight to end the season.

Keyser’s wins were against Hampshire, Petersburg, Frankfort, Trinity Christian, Fort Hill, and Petersburg again, in that order.

The Frankfort and Keyser boys both earned a marquis win over the other. Keyser defeated Frankfort 60-59 in Keyser on Dec. 17. Frankfort defeated Keyser 47-44 in Short Gap almost two months later on Feb. 11. Both games essentially were decided in the game’s final possessions.