Keyser, Frankfort girls headed to sectionals

KEYSER - On Friday, the Keyser Lady Tornado and Frankfort Lady Falcons each play host to sectional final playoff game. As the top seeds in their respective sections, Keyser will host Hampshire and Frankfort hosts Petersburg, not in Short Gap, but rather at Moorefield on a neutral court.

While sectional seeds were awarded early last week, the Lady Tornado and Lady Falcons played each other Thursday, then finished regular season play on Friday against other area opponents. For Keyser, that meant traveling to Oakland and earning a 61-46 victory over Southern. For Frankfort, that meant a trip to Cumberland and falling 49-44 to Allegany.

With their win, Keyser finishes regular season play with an overall record of 15-7. With their loss, Frankfort finishes regular season play with an overall record of 14-6.

In their game against Southern, the Lady Tornado and Lady Rams battled back and forth in the game’s first half with little separation between the two. In fact, at the end of one quarter of play, the two teams were knotted up at 10-10. The second quarter showed Keyser with a slight 13-10 scoring advantage to give the Black and Gold a narrow, three-point, 23-20 lead.

The third quarter is what separated the two teams for good. Keyser exploded for 22 points, held Southern to 15 points, and took a 10-point, 45-35 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. In that final frame, Keyser again outpointed Southern 16-11 to earn the 61-46 victory.

As has been their offensive trademark, the Lady Tornado employed a balanced scoring attack overall. Maddy Broadwater clearly led the way a game-high 17 points, next was Maddie Harvey and Alexa Shoemaker with nine points each, Averi Everline with 8 points, and Summer Reid and Aly Smith with seven points each. Janiah Layton and Rebekah Biser closed out the scoring for Keyser with two points each.

In the loss, Southern was led by a trio scoring in double figures. Maggie Nickel led the way with 15 points, Carly Wilt followed close behind with 14 points, and Kelcie Dixon added 10 points. Miranda Martin was next with three points, and Paige Sisler and Ashlyn Leader tallied two points each.

In their loss at Allegany, Frankfort either tied or fell behind the Lady Campers in three of the game’s four quarters. Allegany opened with a 13-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter, then gained an 11-6 advantage in the second quarter to take an eight-point, 24-16 lead halftime.

After intermission, the two teams battled to a 14-14 scoring tie in the third quarter to allow Allegany to take an eight point, 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter. In that fourth quarter, Frankfort fought hard and finally outscored Allegany 14-11 in the final stanza, but it was too little, too late. In the end, Allegany earned the 49-44 victory.

In victory, Allegany was led by Avery Miller with a game-high 24 points, followed closely by Shylah Taylor with 19 points. Rachel Bush, Faith Stevenson, and Maddie Poland tallied two points each for the Campers.

In the loss, Frankfort was led in double figures by Halley Smith with 19 points and Arin Lease with 13 points. In addition, Madi Ruble tallied five points, Emily Smith three points, and Grace Scott and Avery Noel two points each.