Frankfort grapplers finish ninth, send four to states

SHORT GAP - All the practices, all the duals, all the tournaments, they all lead to the all-important regional tournament for high school wrestlers in the Mountain State. It is there where regional champions are crowned, but perhaps more importantly, it is there where individual wrestlers see their season end or punch a ticket to the state tournament in Huntington.

The Frankfort Falcon wrestlers competed in their Region One Tournament last Friday and Saturday at the Fairmont Senior Field House. When the smoke cleared on the two-day event, as a team, Frankfort finished in ninth place overall.

Fourteen teams in total participated in the event, with teams finishing in the following order: 1) Fairmont Senior (226), 2) Berkeley Springs (186), 3) Oak Glen (163), 4) Cameron (155.5), 5) East Fairmont (149), 6) Tyler Consolidated (143.5), 7) Keyser (102), 8) St. Mary’s (83), 9) Frankfort (75), 10) North Marion (58), 11) Weir (54), 12) Magnolia (53), 13) Paden City (22), 14) Hundred (16).

“I thought we did well, fishing ninth overall. It’s a big region, and altogether, it’s very tough, all the way from 106 to 285. It’s a real meat-grinder. So, overall, I was pleased with how our kids, such a young overall, did in such a tough tournament. We knew it was going to be a tough tournament,” Frankfort wrestling coach Jason Armentrout stated.

“Going into it, we thought that at least three guys could definitely qualify for states, and I was hoping for that fourth and fifth. We did get that fourth, and that was a freshman, I was very pleased with that. Even the guys that didn’t qualify, I thought they wrestled well. I saw a lot of growth, I saw kids mature. Even our two heavier weight classes, Daniel Marley and Nathan Armentrout, they went 2-2 and finished .500,” Armentrout explained.

Individually, Frankfort’s Iryll Jones, Kris Sherman, Alex Smith, and Caden Vaughan punched their ticket to the state tournament. Jones and Sherman, both seniors, did so by finishing in second-place overall. Smith, a sophomore, finished in third-place, and Vaughan, a freshman, finished in fourth-place overall.

Armentrout had the following to say about each of these four qualifying wrestlers:

“Iryll Jones finished second at 120, it was a real good weight class this year. Several kids in our region broke into the WVMat rankings throughout the year. Iryll went in as the third seed, and really proved that he belonged in the regional championship in the semi-final match when he pinned Fairmont’s 120. It proved his mettle and that he belonged in that championship,” Armentrout stated.

According to Armentrout, “In the championship, he was up against a two-year place winner at states, and he only lost 3-1, it was a tough match. Iryll was in his grill the whole time and it could have went either way. It was the kind that you just like, not a big scoring match, but they were just wrestling each other hard the whole way.”

“Kris Sherman finished second at 145, and was just a real hammer the whole way through. He was up against a kid that was third in state last year, and we knew he was good, he had a couple real, high-skilled moves. It was one of those where it was a good championship match, the other guy just got a bit of a jump and it was hard to catch up from there,” Armentrout stated.

According to Armentrout, “They could see each other at states, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the results went the other way. Kris was a hammer all the way to the championship, and I was proud of him, he wrestled as I expected him to. He did a great job,” Armentrout explained.

“Alex Smith finished third at 138. Alex did what he had to do. He came in as the fouth seed and ended up finishing third. He avenged an earlier loss to a wrestler from Berkeley Springs. Earlier in the year he lost to him, but in the consolation third/fourth place match, he beat him by a 5-1 decision. It was an excellent match,” Armentrout stated.

According to Armentrout, “Alex, when he wrestles as he is fully capable of, the sky is the limit. I always try to remind him before every match, fast and smooth. He is fast and very smooth at running moves, very technical. I tell him to try and emphasize that. If you’re faster and smoother than that guy, you are going to win, and he usually does.

“Caden Vaughan finished fourth at 113. Caden Vaughan is just high energy. He is high energy from the beginning of practice to the end of practice. He is a hard worker, runs hard, works out hard, wrestles hard. He has really picked up on what is called chain wrestling, going from one move to another move to another move. If it doesn’t work, he goes to something else,” Armentrout stated.

According to Armentrout, “He was just so much fun to watch, especially when he bounced back after his championship-bracket loss in the quarter-finals. He bounced back in the consolations, and just continued wrestling hard. I was so proud of him and his performance in making it to the top four. It was outstanding.

The state wrestling tournament will be held March 3-5 in Huntington.