Keyser grapplers finish seventh, send five to states

KEYSER - All the practices, all the duals, all the tournaments … they all lead to the all-important regional tournament for high school wrestlers in the Mountain State. It is there where regional champions are crowned, but perhaps more importantly, it is there where individual wrestlers see their season end or punch a ticket to the state tournament in Huntington.

Keyser’s Golden Tornado wrestlers competed in their Region One Tournament last Friday and Saturday at the Fairmont Senior Field House. When the smoke cleared on the two-day event, as a team, Keyser finished in seventh place overall.

Fourteen teams in total participated in the event, with teams finishing in the following order: 1) Fairmont Senior (226), 2) Berkeley Springs (186), 3) Oak Glen (163), 4) Cameron (155.5), 5) East Fairmont (149), 6) Tyler Consolidated (143.5), 7) Keyser (102), 8) St. Mary’s (83), 9) Frankfort (75), 10) North Marion (58), 11) Weir (54), 12) Magnolia (53), 13) Paden City (22), 14) Hundred (16).

“We finished seventh. I thought the team did well, all of our kids won, there were no kids that didn’t win any matches at regionals. I really thought we’d get a couple more to qualify for states, but we had two qualify, three more as alternates, and then an additional two that finished in sixth-place overall,” Keyser wrestling coach Colin Rotruck stated.

“Some of those sixth-place kids were just a point or two from making it to states, it was really close. Considering our youth and inexperience, I was really happy with the results. There were a lot of things to grow on, and a lot of things to be happy with. Overall, I was really pleased,” Rotruck explained.

Individually, Keyser’s E.J. Guy and Logan Rotruck, each fourth-place finishers, punched their tickets as participants in the state tournament. Additionally, Daniel Shoemaker, Parker Anderson, and Dakota Ratliff, each fifth-place finishers, will represent the Golden Tornado as alternates at the state tournament. Finishing in sixth-place and just one place out of state contention were Tanner Detrick and Jake Anderson.

Rotruck has the following to say about each of the five qualifying participants and alternates:

“E.J. Guy had another good regional tournament, placing fourth at 120. But, the kid that ended up winning the region, E.J. only lost to by one point. So, as far as him finishing fourth as opposed to first, there was not that much of a difference in terms of ability and matchup. It was a little bit of a let-down when he realized he didn’t make it to the finals, and that there was a bit of a let-down in the third/fourth place match,” Rotruck stated.

According to Rotruck, “The beauty of our region is that it is a bear. What makes it great is that now, we are looking at matchups at the state tournament where wrestlers in our region may have finished first or second in other regions. We’ll be prepared. So, E.J., even though he placed fourth, it could have very easily been first or second if it hadn’t been for a point or two here or there.”

“Logan Rotruck finished fourth at 160. He’s a sophomore and he wrestled seniors the whole weekend. He wrestled one kid that was 6’2,” and another that was 6’3,” and unfortunately Logan didn’t get his height from me or his mother. He battled well for being a sophomore and for it being his first regional tournament. I was really proud of what he did,” Rotruck stated.

According to Rotruck, “He had to beat a senior from Weir, he had to beat a senior from East Fairmont, and he wrestled older and experienced kids all weekend and did very well. Again, I was very proud of him and his effort.”

“Daniel Shoemaker at 145 did well, finishing fifth. Those middle weight classes like that are not easy, and with him being a freshman at that weight class, and battling and doing as well as he did, it really speaks well for him coming up in the future. To start out at 145 as a freshman, that’s tough, so I was really excited for him,” Rotruck stated.

According to Rotruck, “Daniel is such a good kid. He fights and gives everything he can, right up to the end, and that’s what he did all weekend.”

“Parker Anderson did well, finishing fifth at 170. Parker is a senior, this is his first year of wrestling, and those middle weight classes, again, are tough. Even though he is a senior, with it being his first year of wrestling, he might be wrestling kids that have been wrestling since they were five or six years old,” Rotruck stated.

According to Rotruck, “He did really well to finish fifth like he did.”

“Dakota Ratliff finished fifth at 285. He had a really tough first-round match against the eventual winner. That kid was fifth going in and he won the region, from Magnolia. That kid probably outweighed Dakota by 50 pounds. Dakota is an undersized heavyweight at around 235 pounds. He did well, he’s a little undersized but he’s got a lot of fight,” Rotruck stated.

According to Rotruck, “I see him getting bigger and stronger for next year, and he’s going to be a force in the region.”