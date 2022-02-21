Keyser freshmen show tremendous improvement

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - You might say the Keyser boys’ freshmen basketball squad had a banner week last week. So much so, in fact, that they finished just one point shy of being 3-0 in a five-day stretch that saw them host AAAA schools Hedgesville, Spring Mills and local rival Allegany.

The biggest thing about Keyser’s actual 2-1 record during that stretch is the tremendous improvement shown, total turnarounds in fact, from the first time the Black and Gold played those teams.

Against Hedgesville on Monday, the Keyser frosh lost 32-31 in a real nailbiter. This is in direct contrast to the first time the two squads met, a 20-point, 38-18 point victory for Hedgesville. Sure, it still technically goes down in the book as a loss, albeit by just one point, but it represents a 19-point turnaround.

Then came Spring Mills at home on Wednesday and this time, the Golden Tornado frosh would grab a 13-point, 46-33 win. The win over a AAAA opponent is impressive enough, but consider that it was by 13 points, then consider that the first time the two squads met, Spring Mills destroyed Keyser by 36 points, 56-20. The win over the Cardinals, therefore, represented a full 49-point swing between the two in their two games played.

On Friday, Keyser earned their second win of the week, a 39-34 victory over Allegany, a team they had actually defeated 50-39 a month ago in Cumberland.

On paper, Keyser’s freshmen now have an overall season record of 5-14. They took their lumps early for sure, losing their first seven games, and nine of the first 10. Since then, however, they’ve won four of their last nine, including the last two.

That, my friends, is improvement. And in the freshmen and even junior varsity ranks, improvement is the name of the game. At that state, continuous improvement and player development is the goal. The Keyser frosh are seeing that in spades.

“I think the boys are just finally believing in themselves a little bit, believing in the things we’re telling them to do. It was a tough year for them last year, with really Tri-County Basketball being the only thing that we have, in this area, not being sanctioned, we fell behind a lot of those teams that we’ve ended up playing now,” Keyser freshmen coach Bill Ack explained.

According to Ack, “A lot of the schools don’t have freshmen teams, so we go and we play these big AAAA teams in basketball. Hedgesville was one of the teams that we played earlier in the year, and they, pretty much, like many of the other teams we’ve played, ran us out of the gym.”

“They were 14-1 coming in the other night. We knew they were going to be good. We also knew the way we played them the first time, and it being earlier in the season, that we had a chance to play with them,” Ack stated.

Ack and his assistant coaches knew that if they eliminated the mistakes they were making, like not controlling the ball, not holding onto the ball, not making bad passes, not finishing at the rim, they would have a chance. The end result was an “almost victory,” for Keyser, a one-point loss, but a total turnaround.

“Hedgesville didn’t go to their bench as much, and I know, last night against Spring Mills, they definitely didn’t go to their bench. Every one of those coaches, even the North Marion coach came to us, and they all said the same thing. That month and a half, whatever we did, has been tremendous for these kids, because they’ve improved so much,” Ack detailed.

The Keyser frosh are definitely trending upward.

According to Ack, “The last few games we really have thought things were on the upswing. We would play well a quarter, or two, or sometimes three, we knew that if we could put a whole game together, that we good be a really good team, and beat just about anybody. That’s what happened against Hedgesville, we played four quarters, and then definitely against Spring Mills, we exceeded our expectations.”

Against Spring Mills, Layton Valentine tuned in a monstrous, 20-point, 19-point performance. Valentine, and his teammates, now near the end of the season with tremendous improvement on display, and a great deal of momentum moving forward into next year.

According to their official WVSSAC roster, the Keyser freshmen roster includes Matthew Denne, Lucas Davy, Evan Ack, Landon Merritt, Austin Lee, Michael Hardy, Ian Spiker, Kameron Samples, Connor Rotruck, Ashton Youngblood, Hunter Wiltison, and Layton Valentine.

Be sure to keep your eyes on this group.