Keyser wrestling: How a mostly inexperienced team got ready for regionals

KEYSER - This Friday and Saturday, Mineral County’s wrestlers will compete in the regional wrestling tournament. The event serves as the state wrestling tournament qualifier. For many, the wrestling season will end this weekend. For those who succeed at regionals, however, a trip to the state tournament in Huntington will be earned.

While the season is nearing an end, it’s a journey that began several months ago. And in Keyser’s case, it began with a roster of only three grapplers with quality experience; the rest were new to the sport or freshmen.

“Nine out of my 12 wrestlers are either freshmen or have never wrestled varsity before. So, the only three that returned to the starting lineup are my three returning captains, E.J. Guy, Logan Rotruck, and Dakota Ratliff. Everybody else was either new to wrestling or a freshman,” Keyser coach Colin Rotruck explained.

According to Rotruck, “I’ve been really proud of their maturation. I told them just yesterday that I’ve coached more talented teams, but I’ve not coached a better team as far as good kids that work hard and do well in school, and I don’t have to worry about them missing school, or missing practice, or making weight. They’ve just been a good group and it’s been fun to watch them grow up this season.”

That maturation Rotruck speaks of includes wrestling knowledge and savvy.

“We started the year with kids that have never even been to a wresting match, to going down to Lewisburg in the state duals and doing well there against the best of the best. We finished well towards the end of the year and I feel like we’re peaking at the right time before regionals. I’m just really proud of how hard they work, and I’ve been really impressed with their work ethic,” Rotruck stated.

As the group continued to improve, a few key matches stick out as proof of positive progress.

According to Rotruck, “Going over the results of the season, the way we wrestled some teams at the beginning of the year compared to the end of the year are night and day. We ended up seeing Moorefield five times this year, and the last thing that the Moorefield coach said to me was that our kids had really come a long way since the first time he saw us in December.”

“Last year we got wiped out by Tyler Consolidated at the Grafton duals, and this year we beat them to finish in third place. We lost to Frankfort early in the year, the very first match of the year, and we ended up seeing them again at the Viking Smash and we beat them pretty handily. For us to turn the corner and beat teams like that has been great,” Rotruck explained.

Perhaps the biggest honor of the season was the invite Keyser received to compete in the state duals tournament in Lewisburg, where the Golden Tornado was one of four teams, the others being Point Pleasant, Herbert Hoover, and Moorefield. The Black and Gold finished the state duals in third place.

“A lot of things had to go our way for us to get there. There were some teams ahead of us but couldn’t go because of scheduling. When it fell to us, unfortunately when I got asked by the Point Pleasant coach, we didn’t have any weigh-ins left. We ended up getting quarantined, couldn’t go to Winner’s Choice, and that freed up the two weigh-ins we needed. They graciously let us in,” Rotruck explained.

According to Rotruck, “I ended up taking my whole team, even my JV kids, because I wanted them to be part of that experience. I was worried about staying in a hotel with such a young team, and taking kids that were not going to wrestle, you know, what was it going to be like? But, they approached it like a business trip and I think it was a great opportunity for a young team, and a good bonding experience.”

“We got to see two of the best teams in the state in Point Pleasant and Herbert Hoover, and it was important for my kids to see how those kids conduct themselves, how they prepare for matches, how they wrestle during matches, how their team reacts. So, we learned a lot from those teams, just being there and being a part of that,” Rotruck detailed.

At the Viking Smash in Petersburg, which functioned also as the de facto PVC tournament, Keyser finished as the runner up in the PVC behind Berkeley Springs. E.J. Guy and Luke Anderson earned All-PVC honors by finishing tops in their weight class.

“Believe it or not, I had Dakota Ratliff as my heavyweight in quarantine, and Luke Anderson filled in as my backup. He ended up winning the PVC,” Rotruck noted.

According to Rotruck, that’s one of the beauties of wrestling, you get what you put into it. It’s not a mater of votes, or who you know, or what grade you are in. If you beat the guy across from you, and you’re the best kid on the team or in your league at that weight class, you’re it. That’s basically the way it is with the PVC.”

So now, only regionals and the state tournament await. Rotruck was asked what a good and/or realistic result would be for Keyser wrestling at the regional wrestling tournament.

“The best-case scenario, we would finish top four as a team, and send nine to 10 wrestlers to states. The worst-case scenario would be sending two wrestlers to the state tournament and finishing in the bottom half of the region as a team. I’m thinking as a team we will be around fourth or fifth, and I’m looking at my captains, the kids that have got experience. Those three have a great shot,” Rotruck detailed.

According to Rotruck, “My kids are better than their records. You are seeded on your record and head-to-head. But, some of our kids got to see their regional opponents early, before they knew how to wrestle, and they weren’t very good. I’ve got some kids that are going to be some bracket busters. They’re going to mess up the brackets, they’re street fighters. They don’t care what their opponent’s name or ranking is, they just want to toe the line and wrestle.”

“I’m really excited. It’s hard for me to give you numbers. I think there are some kids, even though they aren’t seeded in the top four, I think they’re going to shock the region. I told them last night that they’re going to shock the region,” Rotruck opined.

Regardless of how things work out at regionals, and there is every reason to think things will turn out well, there is excitement in the air concerning Keyser wrestling, both now, and in the future.

According to Rotruck, “It’s on the upswing. I’ve got three seniors and it’s going to hurt to lose them. But, two of my three captains are underclassmen, I’ve got a great group of middle school kids coming up through, and I really think in a few years, we’re going to be a force. I’m really excited as far as the state of Keyser wrestling and where it’s heading.”